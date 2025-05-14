Ofcom’s approach to old films and programmes on TV

There’s been some recent debate about old films and TV shows being broadcast on TV in the UK.

In particular, questions have been asked about how audiences feel about some of the content in these films and shows – and some people have also questioned Ofcom’s approach to them, as the UK’s broadcast regulator.

Some of these films and TV shows are considered classics, and are loved and enjoyed by many viewers. However, it is inevitable that material first written decades ago will sometimes contain language or views that were acceptable at that time, but which might feel outdated or discriminatory to modern-day audiences.

Ofcom’s approach in this area

Ofcom is not a censor. Freedom of expression is at the heart of our broadcasting rules – and these rules do not prevent the broadcast of content that may be offensive or controversial to some audiences.

Each broadcaster has editorial freedom to decide the type of programmes or films it airs. The Broadcasting Code does not ban any types of language, although there are strict rules about what can be shown on TV before the 9pm watershed, to protect children from content that might be unsuitable for them.

If we receive complaints from viewers about potentially offensive content, we assess whether an investigation might be warranted. As well as taking careful account of the right to freedom of expression, we assess the content in full and consider the contextual factors in each case, such as the nature of the content, the channel, the time a programme was broadcast, and the expectations viewers were likely to have had for a programme of that type on that service.

We always look at each case on its facts and therefore each decision we make is unique to the content and the particular circumstances in which it was broadcast.

Our work to understand how audiences feel

We are an evidence-based regulator. Audiences’ attitudes evolve over time and reflect broader societal changes. So, it’s critical that how we regulate also evolves to reflect the public’s changing concerns. To help inform us, we regularly conduct audience research on a range of issues including violence and sexual content, and offensive language. This in turn helps broadcasters to make decisions about the programmes and films they broadcast – including those made some time ago.

Our research shows that audiences recognise potentially offensive language can play an important role on TV and radio. But they also want broadcasters to take care with this, particularly so children are protected - and especially when discriminatory language is used.

The research also shows that viewers appreciate being warned about outdated and potentially discriminatory content being shown on TV before deciding to watch, while still having the opportunity to watch and enjoy this kind of content.