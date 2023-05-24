Ofcom
|Printable version
Ofcom's decision on Openreach’s ‘Equinox 2’ pricing offer
Ofcom has today published its decision not to prevent Openreach from introducing its new pricing offer for full-fibre broadband, known as ‘Equinox 2’.
Under our rules, Openreach must notify us of certain offers before they come into effect. This is to allow us to assess them before they are introduced, and where necessary to allow us to intervene to prevent them from being introduced.
On 14 December 2022, Openreach notified us of a new pricing offer for its full-fibre services(Equinox 2). This offer gives lower prices to retail providers – such as BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Vodafone – if they agree to use mainly Openreach’s full-fibre products for new orders instead of its legacy copper products.
Having carefully assessed the range of evidence available to us – including responses to our public consultation – we have decided not to prevent Equinox 2 from being introduced.
In reaching our view, we have considered the impact on:
- Citizens and consumers: Our conclusion is that Equinox 2 is consistent with promoting investment in gigabit-capable networks by Openreach and other operators and promoting network-based competition, ultimately delivering better consumer outcomes.
- Alternative networks: As a result of Equinox 2, ‘altnets’ are likely to face stronger competition from Openreach. However, we conclude that the conditional terms in the offer do not create a potential barrier to using altnets. Our conclusion is therefore that Equinox 2 is consistent with network-based competition.
- Internet service providers (ISPs): We consider that ISPs are likely to benefit from network-based competition. As explained above, we conclude that ISPs will continue to be free to use altnets where they wish to do so.
- Openreach: We consider that not preventing Openreach from introducing Equinox 2 allows it to engage in network-based competition, without compromising our objective of promoting investment in gigabit-capable networks.
Our overriding objective is to bring better broadband to people across the UK, by promoting competitive investment in high-speed networks and making sure there’s a level playing field for all companies.
With this in mind, and based on the evidence available to us, we don’t consider Openreach’s new pricing discounts to be anti-competitive.
Ofcom spokesperson
We have also considered the level of prices under Equinox 2, and concerns among some market participants about Openreach’s practice of discussing and developing discounts with retail providers. Having carefully assessed information from providers and altnets, we do not have concerns that warrant further investigation at this time.
Openreach has informed us that – in response to concerns raised – it plans to make certain commitments regarding its future conduct, including not having any current plans to change its Equinox 2 rental prices and no intention to initiate further changes until at least 31 March 2026. This may provide further clarity for altnets and their investors. However, we have not relied on these commitments in reaching our conclusions.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2023/decision-on-openreach-equinox-2-pricing-offer
Latest News from
Ofcom
How Ofcom is building our evidence base around online fraud and illegal harms23/05/2023 13:25:00
In preparation for our new online safety powers, Ofcom has been developing our understanding of user-generated fraud and illegal harms.
Millions more homes benefiting from better broadband19/05/2023 14:15:00
More than 14 million UK households can now take advantage of faster, more reliable internet connections as the rollout of full-fibre technology steams ahead.
Numbers up: Best and worst telecoms customer service revealed18/05/2023 16:10:00
Customers can today find out which phone and broadband providers take the longest to answer their calls, as Ofcom publishes its latest report into customer service levels across the telecoms industry.
£27 million of social value commitments secured in last 12 months16/05/2023 13:15:00
Ofcom yesterday opened an investigation into Royal Mail’s failure to meet its delivery targets for 2022/23.
New Ofcom study explores how media literacy can support mental health15/05/2023 13:15:00
As Mental Health Awareness Week gets underway, Ofcom has today published a study exploring the role online media literacy can play in supporting people’s mental health.
Ofcom finds GB News in breach of broadcasting rules for a second time09/05/2023 12:15:00
An Ofcom investigation has today found the Mark Steyn programme, which first aired on GB News on 4 October 2022, in breach of our broadcasting rules.
Playing our part in supporting media literacy04/05/2023 11:15:00
Ofcom’s work has a common thread – communications, and the impact they have on people’s lives.