Ofcom's Proposed Plan of Work 2023/24

We have today published Ofcom’s proposed Plan of Work for 2023/24, outlining our areas of work for the next financial year.

Our role as a converged communications regulator – looking across telecoms, broadcasting, post, spectrum and online services – is becoming more important, particularly as our remit grows.

We have taken on new duties for video-sharing platforms and telecoms security, and the Online Safety Bill will give us an important new task of creating a safer life online.

As we take on these new duties, this plan outlines our priority outcomes, and explains how we will work to meet these over the course of 2023-24. They are:

Internet we can rely on – fast and reliable connections and services for everyone, everywhere;

Media we trust and value – media and news from across the UK watched by audiences;

We live a safer life online – platforms are incentivised to reduce harms and make consumers safer; and

Enabling wireless services in the wide economy – ensuring efficient use of spectrum and supporting growth across the economy.