Ofcom
|Printable version
Ofcom's Proposed Plan of Work 2023/24
We have today published Ofcom’s proposed Plan of Work for 2023/24, outlining our areas of work for the next financial year.
Our role as a converged communications regulator – looking across telecoms, broadcasting, post, spectrum and online services – is becoming more important, particularly as our remit grows.
We have taken on new duties for video-sharing platforms and telecoms security, and the Online Safety Bill will give us an important new task of creating a safer life online.
As we take on these new duties, this plan outlines our priority outcomes, and explains how we will work to meet these over the course of 2023-24. They are:
- Internet we can rely on – fast and reliable connections and services for everyone, everywhere;
- Media we trust and value – media and news from across the UK watched by audiences;
- We live a safer life online – platforms are incentivised to reduce harms and make consumers safer; and
- Enabling wireless services in the wide economy – ensuring efficient use of spectrum and supporting growth across the economy.
We welcome responses to our proposed Plan of Work by 5pm on 8 February 2022. We will also be holding an event in January to gain feedback on our proposed plan. We will publish our final plan in March 2023.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2022/ofcoms-proposed-plan-of-work-2023-24
Latest News from
Ofcom
It won’t be lonely this Christmas for smart speaker users14/12/2022 16:10:00
Smart speakers are playing an important role in combatting loneliness for people who live on their own, according to new Ofcom research.
Ofcom seeking views on proposed changes to BBC’s Operating Licence requirements14/12/2022 15:10:00
Ofcom is consulting on proposed changes to the BBC’s Operating Licence.
Does Ofcom regulate Netflix?09/12/2022 09:20:00
We’re sometimes contacted by people who’ve seen something they found harmful or offensive on a streaming – also known as a video on demand (VOD) – service like Netflix, and want to know what action Ofcom might take. The simple answer is that Ofcom does not regulate Netflix although we do regulate many other similar services.
Why two TV shows featuring Gordon Ramsay broke our rules on offensive language06/12/2022 09:10:00
Yesterday, we announced that two TV programmes, featuring Gordon Ramsay , broke our broadcasting rules, because they included offensive language but were shown before the 9pm watershed.
Pandemic no longer excuse for missing delivery targets, Ofcom warns Royal Mail02/12/2022 13:15:00
Ofcom has warned Royal Mail that it cannot continue to rely on the impact of Covid-19 as an excuse for poor delivery performance, after the company missed several regulatory targets last year due to the pandemic.
Ofcom probes transparency of telecoms price rises01/12/2022 15:15:00
Ofcom has today launched an industry-wide enforcement programme into whether in-contract price rises were set out clearly enough by phone and broadband companies before customers signed up
Gill Whitehead to lead Ofcom’s new online safety role30/11/2022 16:10:00
Gill Whitehead, a former Google executive and one of the UK’s senior leaders in data and technology, is joining Ofcom to oversee its new duties as the regulator for online safety.
Ofcom appoints new Content Board member to represent Northern Ireland23/11/2022 09:10:00
Ofcom has appointed Maria McCann to its Content Board.
‘Jules Rimet now streaming…’? How World Cup viewing habits are changing in the digital age22/11/2022 16:05:00
The FIFA Men's World Cup has officially kicked off and as the competing home nations, England and Wales, go for glory, new Ofcom research shines a light on the different ways people plan to follow the action at home.