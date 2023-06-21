Office for Budget Responsibility appoints two new non-executive members

Baroness Hogg and Dame Susan have been appointed to continue the work of the oversight board and audit committee as Sir Chris Kelly and Bronwyn Curtis CBE complete their final terms over the next twelve months. The oversight board is responsible for managing risks and safeguarding the independence of the OBR.

Sir Chris Kelly’s final term ended on 20 June 2023 and Bronwyn Curtis’s final term ends on 9 June 2024.

The Chair of the OBR, Richard Hughes said:

The OBR has benefitted hugely from the knowledge, experience, and expertise of Sir Chris Kelly over the last six years. His wisdom and guidance have helped steer the OBR through challenging times. We are very grateful for his valuable contributions to the OBR. We are very fortunate to be welcoming two such distinguished new members to the OBR’s Board. Lady Rice and Baroness Hogg have a wide range of experience of leadership in the public and private sectors and we look forward to their insight and guidance over the coming years.

Find out more about the Office for Budget Responsibility

The appointments have been made following an open recruitment process. Appointments of non-executive members are conducted by the OBR.

Further information