HM Treasury
|Printable version
Office for Budget Responsibility appoints two new non-executive members
The Chancellor has approved the appointment of Baroness Hogg and Dame Susan Rice as non-executive members of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).
Baroness Hogg and Dame Susan have been appointed to continue the work of the oversight board and audit committee as Sir Chris Kelly and Bronwyn Curtis CBE complete their final terms over the next twelve months. The oversight board is responsible for managing risks and safeguarding the independence of the OBR.
Sir Chris Kelly’s final term ended on 20 June 2023 and Bronwyn Curtis’s final term ends on 9 June 2024.
The Chair of the OBR, Richard Hughes said:
The OBR has benefitted hugely from the knowledge, experience, and expertise of Sir Chris Kelly over the last six years. His wisdom and guidance have helped steer the OBR through challenging times. We are very grateful for his valuable contributions to the OBR.
We are very fortunate to be welcoming two such distinguished new members to the OBR’s Board. Lady Rice and Baroness Hogg have a wide range of experience of leadership in the public and private sectors and we look forward to their insight and guidance over the coming years.
Find out more about the Office for Budget Responsibility
The appointments have been made following an open recruitment process. Appointments of non-executive members are conducted by the OBR.
Further information
-
Baroness Hogg has had a long and varied career in economic journalism and public policy, including as the Head of Number 10 Policy Unit. She has worked as a Director, council member and Chair for numerous private and public sector organisations including Royal Mail, the BBC, the Institute for Fiscal Studies, and the Financial Services as well as being the lead independent Director for HM Treasury for six years. She was appointed to the House of Lords as a Conservative peer in 1995 and became a crossbench peer in 2010, following her appointment as Chair of the Financial Reporting Council. She was a member of the House of Lords Economics Affairs Committee from 1999 to 2003.
-
Dame Susan has a distinguished background in finance and banking, including as the former managing Director of Lloyds Banking Group Scotland. She was the founding Chair of the Scottish Fiscal Commission and led the independent forecaster for Scotland from the early stages of its development and into its statutory role – working closely with the OBR throughout. She has extensive experience in corporate governance as a member of boards in a wide range of public and private sector organisations – including the Bank of England, Scottish and Southern Energy, and the Scottish Council for Development and Industry.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/office-for-budget-responsibility-appoints-two-new-non-executive-members
Latest News from
HM Treasury
New legislation allows Russian sanctions to remain until compensation is paid to Kyiv20/06/2023 13:22:00
The UK government is taking powers to maintain Russian sanctions until compensation is paid to Ukraine.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s speech at the Centre for Policy Studies13/06/2023 12:10:00
In yesterday's speech, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt spoke about improving productivity growth across the public and private sector.
New oil and gas tax changes set to protect energy security and British jobs09/06/2023 16:05:00
The Energy Profits Levy, which puts a marginal tax rate of 75% on North Sea oil and gas production, will remain in place for the next five years while oil and gas prices remain higher than historic norms – but this will fall back to 40% when prices consistently return to normal levels for a sustained period.
UK to galvanise support for Ukraine’s recovery at OECD meetings07/06/2023 09:38:00
Foreign Secretary chairs the OECD’s Ministerial Council Meeting in Paris to mobilise international support for Ukraine’s recovery and tackle global challenges.
Employee share scheme shake up to help boost growth05/06/2023 16:10:00
Schemes offering people shares in their employer are set for a shake up as the government explores changes that will help boost business growth, supporting the Prime Minister’s priority to grow the economy.
Chancellor reveals life sciences growth package to fire up economy26/05/2023 13:10:00
A £650 million war-chest to fire up the UK’s life sciences sector and drive forward the government’s priority to grow the economy was yesterday (25 May 2023) unveiled by the Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt.
Chancellor reveals life sciences growth package to fire up economy26/05/2023 09:05:00
A £650 million war-chest to fire up the UK’s life sciences sector and drive forward the government’s priority to grow the economy has been unveiled by the Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt yesterday 25 May 2023.
Readout of the Chancellor's meetings with food manufacturers and the CMA24/05/2023 11:10:00
The Chancellor met food manufacturers and the CMA to discuss public concerns over food inflation