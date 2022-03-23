WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Office for the Secretary of State for Wales - Scottish Secretary responds to Chancellor's Spring Statement
- Also published by:
- HM Treasury
Alister Jack welcomes measures to ease the rising cost of living, cut tax for lower earners and reduce fuel duty.
Commenting on today’s Spring Statement, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said:
Measures announced by the Chancellor will help address the big issues facing people in Scotland and right across the UK.
Families across the country are struggling with the cost of living. The reduction in fuel duty, zero VAT on green home improvements, and a tax cut for low and middle earners will help them with these growing pressures.
And an extra £45 million for the Scottish Government will allow them to provide additional support to the most vulnerable families over the coming months.
The Chancellor also reiterated our steadfast support for the people of Ukraine. I know people across Scotland will stand with him on that.
These are undoubtedly challenging times, but action taken by the Chancellor in the Spring Statement will help the UK Government build a stronger, more secure economy for everyone.
