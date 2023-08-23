Office of Rail and Road Chair Declan Collier reappointed for a second term

Declan Collier will continue to play a central role in tackling the challenges facing the rail and road sectors.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper has today (23 August 2023) announced the reappointment of Declan Collier as the Chair of the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) for a further 5-year term.

In his second term as Chair, Declan Collier will continue to drive forward the important work of the ORR, holding Network Rail and National Highways to account ensuring they deliver significant investments to improve our national infrastructure.

Over the course of his first term, Declan has provided the ORR Board with a strong sense of direction during a time of significant change and complexity for the transport sector, particularly during the pandemic by providing extensive expertise, support and challenge.

In his next term, which will commence on 1 January 2024, until 31 December 2028, Declan will continue to play a central role in tackling the challenges facing the rail and road sectors including ongoing reform across the rail network.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said:

Declan has demonstrated himself to be an excellent Chair of ORR by challenging the industry to improve its focus on consumers, which is why I’m reappointing him for a second term. He will continue to be a trusted source of advice to the Department for Transport on vital areas including how we’re reforming our railways, and playing an essential role in ensuring ORR continues to deliver on improving our roads and railways for all who use them.

Declan has previously held roles such as CEO of London City Airport and CEO of Dublin Airports Authority, as well as being appointed to the expert advisory panel of Active Travel England, which has given him the extensive transport and business experience to exceed in his role as Chair of ORR.

Declan Collier, ORR Chair:

I am proud to be reappointed Chair of the Office of Rail and Road. My first term has seen seismic challenges for the rail and road sectors, with ORR playing a key part in overseeing the recovery from the pandemic. I look forward to continuing this important role at such a time of change for the rail and road sectors.

Declan Collier was first appointed in 2018 following an open competition conducted in accordance with the Governance Code on Public Appointments and a pre-appointment scrutiny hearing held by the Transport Select Committee.