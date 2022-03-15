Officer under criminal investigation after fatal police shooting in Coventry

A West Midlands Police firearms officer has been advised they are being investigated for potential homicide offences in relation to the fatal shooting of Sean Fitzgerald in Coventry in January 2019.

The decision to conduct a criminal investigation comes as part of an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the death of Mr Fitzgerald – who died after receiving a single gunshot wound to the chest as he exited a property in Burnaby Road at around 6.20pm on Friday 4 January 2019. Mr Fitzgerald was unarmed at the time he was shot.

The IOPC commenced an independent investigation following a mandatory referral from the force.

IOPC Regional Director, Derrick Campbell yesterday said: