Officer under criminal investigation after fatal police shooting in Coventry
A West Midlands Police firearms officer has been advised they are being investigated for potential homicide offences in relation to the fatal shooting of Sean Fitzgerald in Coventry in January 2019.
The decision to conduct a criminal investigation comes as part of an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the death of Mr Fitzgerald – who died after receiving a single gunshot wound to the chest as he exited a property in Burnaby Road at around 6.20pm on Friday 4 January 2019. Mr Fitzgerald was unarmed at the time he was shot.
The IOPC commenced an independent investigation following a mandatory referral from the force.
IOPC Regional Director, Derrick Campbell yesterday said:
“This complex investigation is nearing conclusion. Following a review of all of the evidence obtained and the receipt of legal advice, we have revisited our position on potential criminal conduct.
“This does not mean that criminal charges will necessarily follow. At the conclusion of our investigation, we will decide whether to refer the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service to consider whether any charge(s) should be brought.
“The officer and Mr Fitzgerald’s family have been advised of this development.
“This was a tragic incident that led to a man losing his life and our thoughts remain with all of those affected by Mr Fitzgerald’s death.”
