Officers at risk of ‘accidental’ AI misconduct, IOPC warns

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has urged police chiefs to review their AI policies to prevent officers and staff unwittingly falling into the police misconduct system.

The police watchdog has written to the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) warning that officers are at risk of unknowingly committing misconduct if AI policies aren’t fit for purpose, regularly updated, and communicated effectively inside forces.

It follows referrals from police forces to the IOPC in which officers and staff are alleged to have used AI inappropriately and outside what’s permitted in force policy or guidance.

However, IOPC Director General Rachel Watson has warned officers could inadvertently commit misconduct – and potentially face dismissal – unless robust guardrails are in place to help them.

She yesterday said:

“There is a risk that police officers and staff, believing they are doing the right thing by using AI, perhaps to speed up a process, could end up being investigated for misconduct because they don’t know or understand what’s allowed. “It’s crucial all police forces have a robust AI policy in place; that’s the start point and it would be concerning if some forces don’t yet have one. The conditions of use need to be clear and communicated effectively, and regularly, to employees. It’s also important policies are frequently reviewed and updated given the rapidly evolving nature of the technology. “And AI policies need to be effective, not just a tick box, designed around operational reality with clear day to day procedures in mind. Leadership commitment on AI needs to be visible and training built around how to apply AI in practice, not simply awareness of AI systems and conditions. “I have met with the national lead for Police AI to discuss the matter and written to the NPCC outlining what we’re seeing. “There is no doubt AI can bring enormous benefits to policing. Our aim is not to discourage innovation, but to help policing adopt AI effectively and safely, enabling officers and staff to use these technologies with confidence and reducing the risk of avoidable mistakes that could lead to unnecessary involvement in accountability processes. “Equally, we want to ensure that members of the public can be confident that AI is being used fairly, transparently and with appropriate guardrails in place.”

The IOPC is currently running two independent investigations into AI-related gross misconduct allegations following conduct referrals.

We are aware of other investigations into misconduct linked to AI that are being handled or have been completed locally by police forces without a prior IOPC referral.

Rachel Watson, added: