Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Officers under investigation over discriminatory language while on duty
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun two investigations into the conduct of nine Civil Nuclear Constabulary officers who are alleged to have engaged in conversations of a racist, misogynistic, ableist and offensive nature while on duty.
Our investigations will look into allegations that these officers openly engaged in conversations of a discriminatory nature and either used, or failed to challenge, offensive language.
All nine have been advised they are under investigation for potential breaches of the standards of professional behaviour amounting to gross misconduct.
This does not necessarily mean conduct proceedings or criminal charges will follow and the status of each officer will remain under review throughout the investigation.
IOPC Regional Director Sal Naseem recently said:
“Officers are committed to maintain exemplary standards of conduct, integrity and professionalism so allegations like this are extremely concerning and will be subject to robust and independent investigation.
“We continue to encourage officers to report any situation in which they witness colleagues falling below standards they should adhere to.
“As this work is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/officers-under-investigation-over-discriminatory-language-while-duty
