Sentencing Council
|Printable version
Official statistics pre-announcement: Bladed articles and offensive weapons guideline evaluation and data release
This report will contain findings from an assessment of the impact and implementation of the Bladed articles and offensive weapons offences guidelines.
The evaluation includes analysis of data from a collection exercise that was undertaken in magistrates’ courts in England and Wales before and after the definitive guidelines came into effect in June 2018. Sentencers were asked to complete a survey form whenever they sentenced an adult offender for offences of possession of a bladed article or offensive weapon, where this was the principal offence. These data will be published alongside the evaluation.
Release date: 1 August 2024 (9:30am)
Original article link: https://www.sentencingcouncil.org.uk/news/item/official-statistics-pre-announcement-bladed-articles-and-offensive-weapons-guideline-evaluation-and-data-release/
Latest News from
Sentencing Council
Improvements to the online magistrates’ court sentencing guidelines02/07/2024 12:05:00
The Sentencing Council has made a series of improvements to the online magistrates’ court sentencing guidelines to make it easier for users to find relevant guidelines and supplementary information.
Draft sentencing guideline for non-fatal strangulation and suffocation published for consultation16/05/2024 13:05:00
The Sentencing Council is consulting on a new sentencing guideline for two new offences – non-fatal strangulation and non-fatal suffocation.
Non-fatal strangulation and suffocation offences: proposed sentencing guideline published15/05/2024 14:20:00
A draft sentencing guideline for sentencing offenders convicted of non-fatal strangulation and non-fatal suffocation offences in courts across England and Wales, was published for consultation by the Sentencing Council today.
Sentencing pregnant women and new mothers03/04/2024 13:05:00
As of 1 April 2024, the Council is including a new, dedicated mitigating factor: ‘Pregnancy, childbirth and post-natal care’, in the majority of offence specific sentencing guidelines, providing guidance for courts on sentencing pregnant offenders and new mothers.
Miscellaneous amendments 2023 come into effect02/04/2024 09:15:00
Changes made to a number of sentencing guidelines in response to the Council’s 2023 miscellaneous amendments consultation came into effect on 1 April 2024,
Immigration offences: proposed sentencing guidelines published20/03/2024 12:15:00
A package of six new sentencing guidelines for offenders convicted of immigration offences in England and Wales were published for consultation by the independent Sentencing Council today following changes in legislation.
Sentencing Council to make changes to manslaughter guidelines and introduce new guidance for sentencing pregnant offenders19/03/2024 12:05:00
Changes to a number of sentencing guidelines have been published by the Sentencing Council following a consultation on miscellaneous amendments.
Sentencing Council publishes response to third miscellaneous amendments consultation18/03/2024 16:25:00
The Sentencing Council’s response to the third annual consultation on miscellaneous amendments to sentencing guidelines used in both magistrates’ courts and the Crown Court was published today.
Aggravating and mitigating factors and their expanded explanations06/03/2024 12:10:00
The Council has published the findings of qualitative research conducted with magistrates and judges exploring selected aggravating and mitigating factors and their accompanying expanded explanations. It also explored perspectives on the potential introduction of three new mitigating factors.