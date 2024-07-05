Official statistics pre-announcement: Bladed articles and offensive weapons guideline evaluation and data release

This report will contain findings from an assessment of the impact and implementation of the Bladed articles and offensive weapons offences guidelines.

The evaluation includes analysis of data from a collection exercise that was undertaken in magistrates’ courts in England and Wales before and after the definitive guidelines came into effect in June 2018. Sentencers were asked to complete a survey form whenever they sentenced an adult offender for offences of possession of a bladed article or offensive weapon, where this was the principal offence. These data will be published alongside the evaluation.

Release date: 1 August 2024 (9:30am)