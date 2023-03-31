NHS Wales
|Printable version
Official statistics show an increase in non-melanoma skin cancer cases in Wales
The first release of official statistics on non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC) - the most common form of cancer in Wales - has shown a seven per cent increase in cases over a four year period.
The age-standardised incidence of NMSC has increased by 7.1 per cent between 2016 and 2019 – and the rate is the highest of all the UK nations.
NMSC is the group of cancers that has by far the highest number of cases in Wales.
NMSC made up 43 per cent of all new cases of cancer in Wales in 2019, with 15,102 first occurrences, compared to a total of 20,058 cases of all other types of cancer combined.
In fact, after adjusting for differences in age, the incidence rate is two-and-a-half times higher than prostate cancer, which has the next highest rate.
The main factor that causes NMSC is long term exposure to the sun, and the highest proportion of cases are in those over 65. It usually develops in areas of the body that are most exposed to the sun, such as the head, face, scalp and neck.
Unlike many other cancers, there’s less risk that NMSCs will spread to other parts of the body, although this can still happen. This means that if they are diagnosed early, most cases can be treated successfully.
Professor Dyfed Wyn Huws, Director of the Welsh Cancer Intelligence and Surveillance Unit (WCISU) at Public Health Wales, said:
“These new figures show us just how common non-melanoma skin cancer is in Wales.
“NMSC is somewhat unusual in that it has a different profile to many other cancers – for example, it is more common in people who live in more affluent areas, with the incidence in people living in the least deprived fifth of areas in Wales being 26 per cent higher than people living in the most deprived fifth.
“It is a concern to see the increase in numbers of NMSC and more work is needed to identify exactly why this is happening, especially in Wales.
“There are a few simple steps that we can all take to reduce the risk of skin cancer. While time spent outdoors is good for us, too much time exposed to the sun increases our risk.
“We recommend staying out of the sun during the hottest part of the day and keep babies out of direct sunlight at all times.
“Wear a hat, clothing that covers up your arms and legs, and sunglasses if you’re outdoors from mid-morning to mid-afternoon (even if it’s overcast in summer) and use a high factor sunscreen of at least SPF30, especially if you have paler skin. In addition, people with certain health conditions such as previous skin cancer, psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, and HIV, should take extra care, as the evidence suggests that they have a greater risk of NMSC.”
“It’s best to avoid sunbeds to get a tan, if possible.
“You should see your GP if you have marks on your skin which grow, bleed, change in appearance in any way or never heal completely or form a scab that falls off and then grows again. Any existing moles that change in size, shape, colour or texture also need to be seen by your GP.”
The report can be viewed here : Non Melanoma Skin Cancer Incidence in Wales 2016-2019
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/official-statistics-show-an-increase-in-non-melanoma-skin-cancer-cases-in-wales/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Number of people attending safe needle and syringe programmes falls by 27 per cent29/03/2023 09:15:00
The number of people who regularly attended needle and syringe programmes (NSP) in Wales in order to access safe equipment to inject drugs, reduced by more than a quarter in 2021-22, compared to 2019-20.
Primary care save 44,000 kg CO2 in first year of new greener scheme24/03/2023 10:15:00
GPs, community optometrists, community pharmacy and primary care dental practices across Wales have saved an estimated 44,088 CO2 this year – the equivalent of four round the world flights, or boiling more than seven million litres of water, by taking part in the Greener Primary Care Wales Framework and Award Scheme from Public Health Wales.
Behaviourally informed communications: A tool21/03/2023 09:15:00
science to better understand human behaviour can lead to more effective communication.
Addressing vaccine hesitancy and misinformation protects public health13/03/2023 16:25:00
While vaccinations are the most effective way to save lives and protect public health worldwide, public hesitancy, driven by misinformation, can reduce the success of vaccination programmes, disease elimination, or eradication, says a new report from Public Health Wales.
People in Wales help others to protect and improve their own mental well-being22/02/2023 13:10:00
Nearly three-quarters of people (73 per cent) in Wales actively choose to help others in order to protect and improve their own mental well-being, according to a new survey released by Public Health Wales.
Procurement doesn't have to cost the earth08/02/2023 12:15:00
Public Health Wales is urging anyone in the public sector to download their new guide and start reducing costs and cutting carbon whenever they are sourcing goods or services.
Harmful gambling; Early education key to addressing urgent public health issue01/02/2023 13:10:00
Early education, screening by frontline services and continued support through post-recovery are among the actions needed if Wales wants to reduce the devastating harms caused by gambling, says a new report from Public Health Wales.
Public Health Wales and Hywel Dda University Health Board response to independent review into Llwynhendy TB outbreak.30/01/2023 09:20:00
Public Health Wales and Hywel Dda University Health Board (UHB) have welcomed the publication of the independent review into the longstanding Llwynhendy tuberculosis (TB) outbreak, and have committed to learning lessons to build on the improvements that have already been made and acknowledged by the report.