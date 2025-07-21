Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Printable version
Official visit from Paraguayan President Santiago Peña to the UK
During the visit, a United Kingdom-Paraguay Friendship Charter was signed between both nations (18 July 2025).
Paraguayan President Santiago Peña visited the United Kingdom this week, marking a historic milestone in UK–Paraguay relations. The Paraguayan Head of State was received in audience by His Majesty King Charles III at Windsor Castle.
The visit comes as the two countries celebrate over 170 years of diplomatic ties and reflects a shared commitment to deepening cooperation in key areas such as trade, sustainable investment, education, and climate action.
Throughout the visit, President Peña engaged with high-level political, business and academic leaders. His agenda included a keynote address at Canning House, and a business roundtable with leading UK companies in the energy and technology sectors.
The Royal Audience with King Charles III, described by President Peña as a “historic moment,” underscored the mutual respect and shared values that continue to bind both nations. British Ambassador to Paraguay, Danielle Dunne, who accompanied the visit, stated: “It was an honour to witness this historic occasion. The UK and Paraguay are natural partners, and this visit demonstrates our shared commitment to sustainable and inclusive growth for our nations.”
During the visit, a United Kingdom-Paraguay Friendship Charter was signed between Paraguay’s Foreign Minister Rubén Ramírez Lezcano and British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs David Lammy, committing both nations to enhanced cooperation across trade, security, democracy, climate action, and education.
This landmark visit marks a new chapter in UK–Paraguay relations. Trade between the two countries has grown significantly, with total goods and services exchange reaching £70 million in the last recorded period – a 42.9% increase from the previous year. President Peña’s visit reflects Paraguay’s growing strategic relevance as a reliable partner in Latin America, and the UK’s intention to strengthen diplomatic and commercial ties with nations committed to progress and shared prosperity.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/official-visit-from-paraguayan-president-santiago-pena-to-the-uk
