Official warning issued to charity for “inflammatory” comments

The Charity Commission has issued an official warning to Lewisham Islamic Centre to improve its handling of speakers and events hosted at the charity’s premises

The charity was established to advance the Islamic faith and education, provide recreational facilities and activities, and the relief of poverty.

The Commission opened a regulatory compliance case after complaints were raised about sermons delivered at the charity which also had adverse media coverage.

After assessing the evidence related to these and other events held at the charity, the regulator made a finding of misconduct and / or mismanagement. This was connected, but not limited to, two sermons hosted by the charity that “included content that was inflammatory, divisive and not in the charity’s best interests”.

The official warning sets out that the charity needs to ensure all activity on its premises furthers its objects, benefits the public and is in its best interests. It must also ensure that any activity carried out by, or associated with, the charity does not unnecessarily risk damaging its reputation.

The charity should also review, implement, and adhere to, a robust and suitable events and speakers policy which applies to all of the charity’s speakers.

The Commission issued the official warning due to the failings it identified in the charity’s management. Failure to remedy the misconduct and / or mismanagement identified by the Commission may lead to further regulatory action.

The official warning will be available for a year on the charity’s entry on the Register of Charities.

Notes to editors