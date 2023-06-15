Charity Commission
Official Warning issued to dog rescue charity
The Charity Commission has issued an Official Warning to The UK German Shepherd Rescue Angels.
The regulator of charities in England and Wales has issued an Official Warning to The UK German Shepherd Rescue Angels after the trustees failed to file the charity’s annual accounting information on time for five consecutive years. They also failed to ensure that the charity has the required number of trustees.
The Commission has been clear in the actions the trustees should take, including filing the charity’s outstanding annual returns and appointing additional trustees in line with the charity’s governing document.
Failure to comply with these actions may lead to further regulatory action being taken by the Commission.
Tracy Howarth Assistant Director of Casework at the Commission, said:
It is a basic trustee duty to file their charity’s annual accounting information. This ensures that charities can be transparent and accountable to the public, the information also provides important information to help the Commission regulate and support charities better.
I hope that this Official Warning and the prescribed actions help this charity get back on track.
