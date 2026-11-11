Charity Commission
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Official warning issued to mosque for “inflammatory” comments
The Charity Commission has issued an official warning to Lewisham Islamic Centre to improve its handling of speakers and events hosted at the charity’s premises
The charity was established to advance the Islamic faith and education, provide recreational facilities and activities, and the relief of poverty.
The Commission opened a regulatory compliance case after complaints were raised about sermons delivered at the charity which also had adverse media coverage.
After assessing the evidence related to these and other events held at the charity, the regulator made a finding of misconduct and / or mismanagement. This was connected, but not limited to, two sermons hosted by the charity that “included content that was inflammatory, divisive and not in the charity’s best interests”.
The official warning sets out that the charity needs to ensure all activity on its premises furthers its objects, benefits the public and is in its best interests. It must also ensure that any activity carried out by, or associated with, the charity does not unnecessarily risk damaging its reputation.
The charity should also review, implement, and adhere to, a robust and suitable events and speakers policy which applies to all of the charity’s speakers.
The Commission issued the official warning due to the failings it identified in the charity’s management. Failure to remedy the misconduct and / or mismanagement identified by the Commission may lead to further regulatory action.
The official warning will be available for a year on the charity’s entry on the Register of Charities.
Notes to editors
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The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its ambition is to be an expert regulator that is fair, balanced, and independent so that charity can thrive. This ambition will help to create and sustain an environment where charities further build public trust and ultimately fulfil their essential role in enhancing lives and strengthening society. Find out more: About us - The Charity Commission - GOV.UK.
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The Official Warning was issued on 20 October 2026 under section 75A of the Charities Act 2011.
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An official warning ensures the charity knows that a breach of trust/duty, misconduct and / or mismanagement has taken place and that it needs to be rectified, and to ensure the trustees know what action they should take to stop the misconduct or mismanagement or to prevent a recurrence of it. There is more information: Official warnings to charities and trustees: Q and A.
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The Commission publishes a range of guidance for trustees, including abasic guide for all trustees and specific guidance on risk management, decision making and protecting charities from extremist abuse.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/official-warning-issued-to-mosque-for-inflammatory-comments
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