Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Off-payroll working rules have resulted in an increased use of umbrella companies
The Economic Affairs’ Finance Bill Sub-Committee has written to the Government, listing the Sub-Committee’s main findings and conclusions on off-payroll working, after holding follow-up evidence sessions in December 2021.
- Letter: Off-payroll working: follow-up
- Report: Off-payroll working: treating people fairly (HTML)
- Report: Off-payroll working: treating people fairly (PDF)
- Inquiry: Draft Finance Bill 2021-22
- Economic Affairs Finance Bill Sub-Committee
Key recommendations
- The Government's extension of off-payroll working rules to the private sector in April 2021 appear to have resulted in an increased use of umbrella companies (companies that employ temporary workers or contractors whose services they contract out to client organisations for a fee).
- The external research commissioned by HMRC into the implementation and impact of the extension of the off-payroll rules in the private sector should be accelerated and made more comprehensive and its findings published in full.
- The Government must take a more coherent approach to the issue of employment status, which considers both tax and employment rights. It is unfair that individuals are treated as employees for tax purposes but without the rights which are normally associated with employment. To address this, the Government should press ahead with implementing the proposals set out in the 'Taylor Review of Modern Working Practices'.
Chair's comments
Lord Bridges of Headley, Chair of the House of Lords Economic Affairs Finance Bill Sub-Committee, said:
“The whole point of the off-payroll reforms was to crack down on tax avoidance. Yet, as we warned the Government in our Sub-Committee’s report in 2020, it risks giving rise to a new wave of tax avoidance, as people — many of them on low incomes — end up in rogue umbrella companies. The Government must take action to protect workers from ‘rogue’ operators as a matter of urgency.
“It is right that HMRC commissions external research into the impact of these off-payroll rules. But by only focusing on engagers, it will only get half the story. Its scope needs to be widened to include contractors — and needs to be carried out more quickly.
“The Government has said it is committed to fairness in the workplace. However, it is unfair for individuals to be treated as employees for tax purposes without having employment rights. Our Sub-Committee reiterates the call we made in our 2020 report for the Government to press ahead with implementing the proposals set out in the Taylor Review.”
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/230/finance-bill-subcommittee/news/160935/offpayroll-working-rules-have-resulted-in-an-increased-use-of-umbrella-companies/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
MPs probe UK work tackling deforestation and biodiversity loss08/02/2022 13:15:00
An inquiry into UK foreign aid programmes aimed at halting deforestation and preventing biodiversity loss, much of it caused by climate change, has recommended:
Road pricing: Act now to avoid £35 billion fiscal black hole, urge MPs07/02/2022 11:38:00
Zero emission vehicles shouldn’t mean zero tax revenue, says Transport Committee.
Government response to citizenship in N Ireland probe ‘insensitive and ignorant’04/02/2022 15:33:00
The cross-party Northern Ireland Affairs Committee has criticised the Government’s response to its report on Citizenship and Passport Processes relating to Northern Ireland.
European Statutory Instruments Committee publishes Eleventh report04/02/2022 11:38:00
Following the Committee's meeting on Tuesday 1 February, its eleventh report of Session 2021-22 has been published.
Failure to prevent repeated online abuse should lead to fines for social media companies, say MPs02/02/2022 09:25:00
The Petitions Committee has published its report on 'Tackling Online Abuse’.
Procedure and Privileges Committee publishes Sixth Report31/01/2022 16:15:00
This report contains recommendations on the operation of pass-reader voting for divisions in the House of Lords.
Public transport in towns and cities inquiry, launched by Lords Committee28/01/2022 15:33:00
The Built Environment Committee has launched its inquiry into public transport in towns and cities in England and is inviting written contributions.
Urgently support land managers to adopt nature-based solutions for climate change27/01/2022 15:33:00
The Committee’s report on nature-based solutions for climate change concludes that without policy clarity, urgent investment in research, skills training and the introduction of a new advisory service for farmers and land managers, the Government’s ambitious plans for nature-based solutions are at severe risk of failure.
Committee publishes report on Budget and Spending Review27/01/2022 11:38:00
The Treasury Committee report, which was unanimously agreed by the cross-party Committee of MPs, explores the current tax burden, changes to the health and social care levy and the pre-briefing of budget measures to the media.