Off-payroll working rules have resulted in an increased use of umbrella companies

The Economic Affairs’ Finance Bill Sub-Committee has written to the Government, listing the Sub-Committee’s main findings and conclusions on off-payroll working, after holding follow-up evidence sessions in December 2021.

Key recommendations

Chair's comments

Lord Bridges of Headley, Chair of the House of Lords Economic Affairs Finance Bill Sub-Committee, said:

“The whole point of the off-payroll reforms was to crack down on tax avoidance. Yet, as we warned the Government in our Sub-Committee’s report in 2020, it risks giving rise to a new wave of tax avoidance, as people — many of them on low incomes — end up in rogue umbrella companies. The Government must take action to protect workers from ‘rogue’ operators as a matter of urgency.

“It is right that HMRC commissions external research into the impact of these off-payroll rules. But by only focusing on engagers, it will only get half the story. Its scope needs to be widened to include contractors — and needs to be carried out more quickly.

“The Government has said it is committed to fairness in the workplace. However, it is unfair for individuals to be treated as employees for tax purposes without having employment rights. Our Sub-Committee reiterates the call we made in our 2020 report for the Government to press ahead with implementing the proposals set out in the Taylor Review.”