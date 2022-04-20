Offshore Energy Cluster aims to realise North Wales’ low-carbon potential

M-SParc has been chosen as the accountable body for the Offshore Energy Alliance – a supply chain cluster established to take advantage of the opportunities offered by offshore energy in North Wales.

The Offshore Energy Alliance pulls together the activities of off-shore wind and other low carbon energy projects along the North Wales coast, all for the benefit of the local supply chain.

The Welsh Government is supporting the formalisation of the alliance and has assisted by providing financial support to M-SParc as the accountable body.

The North Wales coast is a prime location to take advantage of growing demand for low-carbon energy production and the OEA will ensure that local businesses can make the most of these opportunities. It will help build on existing capabilities to further develop local SMEs, skills and innovation institutions across the region.

Minister for North Wales Lesley Griffiths recently visited M-SParc to meet with representatives of the alliance and find out more about its work.

The Minister said:

The North Wales coast is ideally placed to be at the forefront of low carbon energy production. We have already seen significant projects here, such as Gwynt y Mor. There is a strong skills base and the OEA will work to maintain and strengthen this, while ensuring that the coastal communities can maximise the benefits of future developments. It’s great to see the OEA now up and running at M-SParc. I was also pleased to see bp now have a presence here too as part of the bp and EnBW joint venture looking to bring forward offshore wind projects off the coast of North Wales. As we deal with the climate emergency we know we have to focus on low-carbon energy generation, and the OEA will help ensure we have the skills and supply chain in place to deliver.

Dr Debbie Jones, Low Carbon Innovation Manager at M-SParc said:

We are excited to be supporting the Offshore Energy Alliance here at M-SParc. We can see the great benefits this will bring to the region in terms of innovation, skills and supply chain opportunities as well as helping us towards Wales’ important Net Zero ambitions.

Ifer Gwyn from bp said: