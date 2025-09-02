Scottish Government
|Printable version
Offshore Marine Protected Areas
Safeguarding Scotland’s seas for future generations.
Extra protection for Scotland’s marine environment with new measures coming into effect from October.
Fisheries management measures for Marine Protected Areas within offshore waters between 12 and 200 nautical miles from the coast will come into effect from 16 October.
Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) are designated sites that protect our nationally important species and habitats and are a key step in safeguarding and conserving marine biodiversity in Scotland’s seas.
Site specific measures being introduced include restrictions on certain fishing activities that could damage these habitats and species, such as bottom-towed gear.
These measures have been developed through collaboration with industry, scientists, environmental organisations and communities and are based on the best available evidence – they will help protect biodiversity, support sustainable fishing, and build resilience to climate change.
Cabinet Secretary for Climate Action Gillian Martin yesterday said:
“Scotland’s seas are an integral part of our national identity, and this is a major milestone in protecting our marine environment. It’s important, now, more than ever, that we address the twin crises of biodiversity loss and climate change and these new measures will help to support and enable marine ecosystems to flourish and build climate resilience.
“With these new protections in place, Scotland’s marine environment will be better equipped to support thriving marine industries, protect food security and secure the ecosystem services that we all rely on.
“This achievement is the culmination of many years of dedicated, collaborative work across science, industry, environmental organisations and local communities. I’d like to thank all those involved in progressing this work to help safeguard these important ecosystems.”
Joint Nature Conservation Committee (JNCC) Marine Species Team Leader Declan Tobin yesterday said:
“This is a landmark moment for MPA protection, following fifteen years of collaboration. JNCC is proud to have supported Scottish Government in developing these measures, turning science into action for a brighter and more sustainable future for our seas.”
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/offshore-marine-protected-areas/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
NHS Scotland hits five-year high for operations02/09/2025 15:05:00
The number of operations performed in July was the highest in five years, according to Public Health Scotland statistics published today.
National Marine Plan 2: Planning Position Statement Consultation Analysis Report02/09/2025 12:05:00
This report has been prepared based on the key findings from the National Marine Plan 2 (NMP2) Planning Position Statement (PPS) consultation which ran from 5 November 2024 to 7 February 2025.
Cheaper and simpler rail travel02/09/2025 10:05:00
Travelling by train across Scotland yesterday (Monday 1 September) became more affordable following the removal of all peak rail fares from ScotRail train services.
Life-saving ambulance drugs programme01/09/2025 15:05:00
Minister marked International Overdose Awareness Day.
Analysis and Synthesis of Community Engagement Events for National Marine Plan 201/09/2025 14:05:00
This report presents findings and recommendations offered by contractors Howell Marine Consulting (HMC) to support the Marine Directorate in development of the National Marine Plan 2 (NMP2).
Public Procurement Survey of Suppliers 202401/09/2025 12:05:00
This is the report for the Survey of Suppliers to the Scottish Public Sector, held between the 10 September and 19 November 2024. The survey aimed to help us better understand the Scottish public procurement process from the perspective of suppliers.
Scotland's Land Use Strategy Annual Progress Report – 2024/202501/09/2025 11:10:00
Sixth annual progress report on Scotland's land use strategy, as required under Section 37A of the Climate Change (Scotland) Act 2009. It covers the period of March 2023 to March 2024.
Extra support in the classroom01/09/2025 09:20:00
University tutors to provide help for those who need it most.
Protecting women and girls from hate crime28/08/2025 15:05:00
Women and girls will have greater protection against hate crimes under plans being consulted upon by the Scottish Government.