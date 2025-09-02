Offshore Marine Protected Areas

Safeguarding Scotland’s seas for future generations.

Extra protection for Scotland’s marine environment with new measures coming into effect from October.

Fisheries management measures for Marine Protected Areas within offshore waters between 12 and 200 nautical miles from the coast will come into effect from 16 October.

Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) are designated sites that protect our nationally important species and habitats and are a key step in safeguarding and conserving marine biodiversity in Scotland’s seas.

Site specific measures being introduced include restrictions on certain fishing activities that could damage these habitats and species, such as bottom-towed gear.

These measures have been developed through collaboration with industry, scientists, environmental organisations and communities and are based on the best available evidence – they will help protect biodiversity, support sustainable fishing, and build resilience to climate change.

Cabinet Secretary for Climate Action Gillian Martin yesterday said:

“Scotland’s seas are an integral part of our national identity, and this is a major milestone in protecting our marine environment. It’s important, now, more than ever, that we address the twin crises of biodiversity loss and climate change and these new measures will help to support and enable marine ecosystems to flourish and build climate resilience. “With these new protections in place, Scotland’s marine environment will be better equipped to support thriving marine industries, protect food security and secure the ecosystem services that we all rely on. “This achievement is the culmination of many years of dedicated, collaborative work across science, industry, environmental organisations and local communities. I’d like to thank all those involved in progressing this work to help safeguard these important ecosystems.”

Joint Nature Conservation Committee (JNCC) Marine Species Team Leader Declan Tobin yesterday said:

“This is a landmark moment for MPA protection, following fifteen years of collaboration. JNCC is proud to have supported Scottish Government in developing these measures, turning science into action for a brighter and more sustainable future for our seas.”

