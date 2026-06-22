Welsh Government
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Offshore wind potential highlighted to students by new energy minister
The new Welsh Government Minister with responsibility for energy met with students from north Wales at a major offshore wind conference in Manchester.
Adam Price, Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, listened to pupils at Ysgol Maes Garmon as they discussed their experience at the Global Offshore Wind 2026 event.
The Welsh Government worked with RenewableUK, which hosted the conference in partnership with the Global Wind Energy Council, for the Flintshire-based students to attend the conference.
The visit was arranged to help the Year 12 students understand the spectrum of opportunities in offshore wind, including those close to them in Mold. The pupils enjoyed a full day of activities including a visit to the Welsh Government stand where the talked with exhibitors.
Speaking at the conference, the Minister said:
I believe that the offshore wind sector has the potential to deliver high quality sustainable career opportunities for people in Wales, which directly aligns with our productivity mission and retaining value for Wales.
In a few years hopefully these students could be among those working in this exciting new industry.
The offshore wind sector also has a key role to play into bringing about the regeneration of coastal communities in both north and south Wales.
Our role is to remove the blockers faced by the sector – whether in planning, access to finance or infrastructure. We will focus on getting things done at pace and working collaboratively with the relevant organisations to make things happen.
Bronwen Hughes, Headteacher at Ysgol Maes Garmon, said:
Ysgol Maes Garmon staff and students found the event inspirational. The broad range of presentations and opportunities to discuss with employers has helped our students understand the importance of developments in this sector and future routes for employment available to them.
I’m delighted our students were able to attend. All staff and learners returned to school having had a very beneficial day.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/offshore-wind-potential-highlighted-students-new-energy-minister
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