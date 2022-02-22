Ofgem
|Printable version
Ofgem appoints Yü Energy Retail Limited to take on customers of Whoop Energy and Xcel Power Limited
Ofgem has appointed Yü Energy Retail Limited to take on supplying customers from Whoop Energy and Xcel Power Limited. This follows a competitive process run by Ofgem to get the best deal possible for customers.
Funds that current and former domestic customers of the suppliers have paid into their accounts will be protected, where they are in credit. Domestic customers will also be protected by the energy price cap with their new supplier.
For existing Whoop Energy and Xcel Power Limited customers, energy supplies will continue as normal after they were switched over to Yü Energy on Saturday 19 February 2022.
Customers of Whoop Energy and Xcel Power Limited will be contacted over the coming days about the changes. If customers wish to switch supplier, they can shop around but are advised to wait until the transfer has been completed. Customers will not be charged exit fees if they decide to switch to another supplier. For more information customers can visit www.yuenergy.co.uk
Neil Lawrence, Ofgem’s director of retail, yesterday said:
“I am pleased to announce we have appointed Yü Energy for the customers of Whoop Energy and Xcel Power Limited. We understand that this news may be unsettling for customers, however they do not need to worry. Their energy supply will continue as normal, and domestic customer credit balances will be honoured.
“Yü Energy will be in contact with customers over the coming days with further information. Once the transfer has been completed, customers can shop around for a better deal if they wish to.”
Further information can be found on the Ofgem website.
Notes to Editors
In an emergency situation:
If you have a power cut, please contact 105 to be put through to your local power distributor.
If you think you can smell gas or have a gas leak, please contact the 24-hour National Gas Emergency hotline on 0800 111 999.
Whoop Energy and Xcel Power Limited customers are being supplied by Yü Energy as of Saturday 19 February 2022. Accounts will be fully set up in due course. Yu Energy be in touch with customers in the coming days www.yuenergy.co.uk
Funds that current and former domestic customers of Whoop Energy have paid into their accounts will be protected, where they are in credit.
Ofgem sets the level of the price cap, which protects customers on default as well as deemed tariffs, twice per year based on the latest estimated costs of supplying energy.
Current and former customers who owe money, or are in debit to Whoop Energy and Xcel Power Limited should wait to hear from Yü Energy or their outgoing supplier’s administrators.
Yü Energy will be in touch with customers with direct debits to explain how to set up their account.
- Customers can find support and advice on the Ofgem website, facebook and twitter feed, @ofgem. Alternatively, if they need extra help, in England and Wales they can contact Citizens Advice on 0808 223 1133 or email them via webform, in Scotland they can contact Advice Direct Scotland on 0808 196 8660 or use their online webchat.
General enquiries (non-media)
If you are an energy customer looking for help and advice, including complaints about energy firms, please see our Household gas and electricity guide. Citizens Advice also provide a free, impartial helpline service across a range of issues on 0808 223 1133.
We also regularly share news and post general advice to help consumers get the most out of their energy services via our @Ofgem twitter and Facebook pages. If you have an enquiry or complaint relating to Ofgem’s policies or functions, contact us at consumeraffairs@ofgem.gov.uk or on 020 7901 7295.
For all other non-media related enquiries, please visit our Contact us page.
About Ofgem
Ofgem is Britain’s independent energy regulator. Our role is to protect consumers now and in the future by working to deliver a greener, fairer energy system. We do this by:
- Working with Government, industry and consumer groups to deliver a net zero economy at the lowest cost to consumers.
- Stamping out sharp and bad practice, ensuring fair treatment for all consumers, especially the vulnerable.
- Enabling competition and innovation, which drives down prices and results in new products and services for consumers.
For facts, figures and information about Ofgem’s work, see Energy facts and figures or visit the Ofgem Data Portal.
For energy insights and updates straight to your inbox from Ofgem, please subscribe.
Follow us on Twitter @ofgem, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Original article link: https://www.ofgem.gov.uk/publications/ofgem-appoints-yu-energy-retail-limited-take-customers-whoop-energy-and-xcel-power-limited
Latest News from
Ofgem
Price cap to increase by £693 from April04/02/2022 14:38:00
The energy price cap will increase from 1 April for approximately 22 million customers.
Ofgem protects customers of Together Energy Retail Ltd19/01/2022 11:10:00
Together Energy Retail Ltd yesterday announced it is ceasing to trade.
UK government announces major expansion of heat networks in latest step to power homes with green energy29/12/2021 10:22:00
Today's announcement to regulate and expand the UK’s heat networks will protect consumers and create opportunities for green jobs and investment across the country.
Raft of new measures to boost financial resilience in the energy sector15/12/2021 13:05:00
Energy suppliers will undergo financial stress testing from January to measure their resilience against a range of scenarios in a raft of new measures announced by Ofgem today to boost financial resilience in the energy sector.
Ofgem gives green light to investment in new interconnectors13/12/2021 13:05:00
Ofgem is inviting bids to bring forward billions of pounds of investment in new electricity interconnectors to help boost energy security, hit the country’s climate goals, and save money for energy consumers.
Ofgem announces review into the networks’ response to Storm Arwen and secures agreement from companies to provide more compensation for those affected06/12/2021 16:10:00
Ofgem has today announced it is launching a review into the impact of Storm Arwen. This will focus on the role of the network companies in maintaining the resilience of the system and their emergency response, including their communications with customers.
Ofgem appoints EDF to take on customers of Zog Energy Ltd03/12/2021 16:30:00
Ofgem has appointed EDF to take on supplying Zog Energy Ltd’s combined total of approximately 11,700 domestic customers. This follows a competitive process run by Ofgem to get the best deal possible for customers.
Ofgem announces review into the networks’ response to Storm Arwen and secures agreement from companies to provide more compensation for those affected03/12/2021 16:05:00
Ofgem has today announced it is launching a review into the impact of Storm Arwen. This will focus on the role of the network companies in maintaining the resilience of the system and their emergency response, including their communications with customers.
£158 million redress for two-year delay to major ‘Western Link’ subsea cable30/11/2021 13:10:00
National Grid Electricity Transmission plc (NGET) and Scottish Power Transmission plc (SPT) have agreed to pay a redress package of £158 million for delays to the Western Link Project, following an investigation by Ofgem, the energy regulator.