Ofgem appoints Yü Energy Retail Limited to take on customers of Whoop Energy and Xcel Power Limited

Ofgem has appointed Yü Energy Retail Limited to take on supplying customers from Whoop Energy and Xcel Power Limited. This follows a competitive process run by Ofgem to get the best deal possible for customers.

Funds that current and former domestic customers of the suppliers have paid into their accounts will be protected, where they are in credit. Domestic customers will also be protected by the energy price cap with their new supplier.

For existing Whoop Energy and Xcel Power Limited customers, energy supplies will continue as normal after they were switched over to Yü Energy on Saturday 19 February 2022.

Customers of Whoop Energy and Xcel Power Limited will be contacted over the coming days about the changes. If customers wish to switch supplier, they can shop around but are advised to wait until the transfer has been completed. Customers will not be charged exit fees if they decide to switch to another supplier. For more information customers can visit www.yuenergy.co.uk

Neil Lawrence, Ofgem’s director of retail, yesterday said:

“I am pleased to announce we have appointed Yü Energy for the customers of Whoop Energy and Xcel Power Limited. We understand that this news may be unsettling for customers, however they do not need to worry. Their energy supply will continue as normal, and domestic customer credit balances will be honoured. “Yü Energy will be in contact with customers over the coming days with further information. Once the transfer has been completed, customers can shop around for a better deal if they wish to.”

Further information can be found on the Ofgem website.

Notes to Editors

In an emergency situation:

If you have a power cut, please contact 105 to be put through to your local power distributor.

If you think you can smell gas or have a gas leak, please contact the 24-hour National Gas Emergency hotline on 0800 111 999.

Whoop Energy and Xcel Power Limited customers are being supplied by Yü Energy as of Saturday 19 February 2022. Accounts will be fully set up in due course. Yu Energy be in touch with customers in the coming days www.yuenergy.co.uk

Funds that current and former domestic customers of Whoop Energy have paid into their accounts will be protected, where they are in credit.

Ofgem sets the level of the price cap, which protects customers on default as well as deemed tariffs, twice per year based on the latest estimated costs of supplying energy.

Current and former customers who owe money, or are in debit to Whoop Energy and Xcel Power Limited should wait to hear from Yü Energy or their outgoing supplier’s administrators.

Yü Energy will be in touch with customers with direct debits to explain how to set up their account.

Customers can find support and advice on the Ofgem website, facebook and twitter feed, @ofgem. Alternatively, if they need extra help, in England and Wales they can contact Citizens Advice on 0808 223 1133 or email them via webform, in Scotland they can contact Advice Direct Scotland on 0808 196 8660 or use their online webchat.

