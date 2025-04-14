Ofgem green lights round the clock support for customers cut off due to meter faults

24/7 support will be available for any household cut off from power due to a fault with their meter, the energy regulator Ofgem recently confirmed.

It means that, from 1 August 2025, energy suppliers must run round-the-clock enquiry services so that customers can report a meter fault that has interrupted their supply of electricity or gas.

Ofgem’s data suggests over 80,000 customers seek help for meter fault issues out of hours annually, however the service currently offered by energy suppliers is not consistent.

The proposal was initially considered in 2023, when the regulator introduced a series of new rules suppliers must follow to make it easier for customers to contact them, ensure households who are struggling with bills are supported, and drive up customer standards in energy market.

However the 24/7 support condition was introduced as dormant, after some industry groups suggested the sector could develop an efficient and more coordinated voluntary solution.

After giving energy firms time to develop an alternative solution, Ofgem decided last year that not enough progress was being made so it has activated the condition, which allows it to hold suppliers to account and take action if they do not offer individual helpline services to their customers.

Beth Martin, director for consumer protection and competition at Ofgem, recently said:

“Being cut off power can be a stressful and potentially dangerous situation, so consumers must be able to get help day or night if their meter is the cause. “While we allowed energy companies time to explore a collaborative solution after introducing this proposal, we were disappointed with the progress that has been made. Activating this rule does not mean they cannot continue to explore alternative options, but they must make sure their customers are supported while they do, whether that’s during the day, overnight, or on a weekend. “Driving up standards in the energy sector remains one of our top priorities, and we will continue to look closely at where improvements can be made.”

While some energy suppliers already offer 24/7 services for meter faults, others do not. This means if a customer is off-supply due to a meter fault outside of their supplier’s regular contact hours (such as overnight, weekends or bank holidays), they are not able to report the fault or receive any advice or help until, at best, the next working day. On weekends or bank holidays, this could be longer.

This can also put additional pressure on emergency contact services offered by network operators, the companies responsible for linking up homes and businesses to the electricity network in Great Britain.

The regulator has concluded that suppliers have ultimate responsibility for ensuring that meter faults are resolved and are best placed to provide their domestic customers with appropriate assistance, guidance or advice in these situations.

The new rule follows a series of interventions by the regulator to drive up the standard of service offered by energy companies, after it launched its Consumer Confidence programme, which sets out a vision to deliver five-star customer service fit for an increasingly complex market, transitioning towards net zero.

Last month the Ofgem also set out plans to introduce a new set of rules to boost smart meter standards and compensation, which could see customers compensated if their supplier fails to offer a smart meter installation appointment more quickly or take swift action to rectify issues reported by a customer.