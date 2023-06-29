Ofgem
|Printable version
Ofgem launches consultation on Balancing Mechanism reforms to protect consumers
The energy regulator, Ofgem, has launched a formal statutory consultation on proposals to introduce a new licence condition to prevent electricity generators from making excessive profits through the Balancing Mechanism.
The Balancing Mechanism is the electricity system operator’s (ESO’s) primary tool used for balancing supply and demand on Britain’s electricity transmission network. The ESO uses the Balancing Mechanism to ensure it buys the right amount of electricity from generators to balance the system.
Following an Ofgem ‘deep dive’ into the issue, which began last year amid concerns that some generators might be taking advantage of the existing rules, Ofgem signalled earlier this year that it would be cracking down on various behaviours it had identified among some generators, who have been attempting to gain excessive financial benefit at a cost to consumers. This has involved some thermal generators scheduling themselves to cease output early in the afternoon – and because these generators take up to six hours to cool down before they can run again, switching off in the afternoon then makes them unavailable for the evening peak period. The generators in question have then been using the Balancing Mechanism to offer a price to the ESO to keep operating throughout the afternoon and therefore be available for the evening peak. On the costliest days these generators have been charging very high prices (up to £6k/MWh) for long durations (5-6hrs) to be kept on by the ESO. This has led to high balancing costs that are ultimately paid for by consumers.
Ofgem is therefore now in the process of consulting on introducing a new licence condition to curb this practice and protect consumers. The regulator’s latest proposals for the new licence condition have been revised following industry feedback from an earlier consultation in February.
Eleanor Warburton, Acting Director for Energy Systems Management and Security, said:
“Ofgem is committed to protecting consumers and ensuring they pay a fair price for their energy. The proposed new licence condition will ensure electricity generators don’t take advantage of existing rules to make excessive profits in the Balancing Mechanism.
“Following on from our previous consultation we are now inviting final feedback from across the industry on the proposed changes, which we hope to have in place to protect consumers this winter.”
Statutory Consultation on the Inflexible Offers Licence Condition (IOLC) is now published on Ofgem's website. Any interested parties can submit their feedback via stakeholders@ofgem.gov.uk.
The statutory consultation is due to close on 27 July 2023 and Ofgem expects to publish its final decision later this year.
Notes to editors
The Balancing Mechanism (BM) is the Electricity System Operator’s (ESO’s) primary tool to balance supply and demand on GB’s network. The ESO uses the BM to buy the right amount of electricity required to balance the system.
On 13 February 2023 we published a consultation on our proposal to introduce a new licence condition called the Inflexible Offers Licence Condition (“IOLC”). This proposed new licence condition would bring in tighter profit controls targeted at some generators’ actions to undertake sharp practices whereby they attempt to operate inflexibly and gain excessive benefit.
In our consultation we received feedback from the industry that some aspects of our proposals may act as a disincentive to generators who were not seeking to make excessive profits and undermine security of supply.
We took this feedback on board and have amended our proposals accordingly, by refocussing the licence condition to apply only when generators attempt these practices close to real time (ie within the operational day).
It is our view that our proposals strike the right balance in protecting consumers from excessive balancing mechanism costs, while also enabling generators to make a reasonable profit.
Original article link: https://www.ofgem.gov.uk/publications/ofgem-launches-consultation-balancing-mechanism-reforms-protect-consumers
Latest News from
Ofgem
Ofgem’s deep dive delivers £5m boost for consumers14/06/2023 12:25:00
Domestic energy supplier E.ON Next Energy Limited is to pay £5 million in compensation for poor standards of customer service, uncovered by an Ofgem review of the market.
Ofgem welcomes proposed legal mandate to prioritise the UK's 2050 net zero target07/06/2023 13:05:00
Ofgem has welcomed the Government’s amendment to the Energy Bill giving the regulator a statutory net zero duty.
Investigation into SSE Generation Limited06/06/2023 12:15:00
Following a detailed investigation, Ofgem has today issued a notice of its proposal to require electricity generator SSE Generation Limited (SSE) to pay £9.78 million in relation to a breach of its Generation Licence.
Offshore transmission gives investors steady long-term returns01/06/2023 15:10:00
Britain’s energy regulator Ofgem has put out a call to prospective investors looking to bid for £7 billion worth of offshore transmission assets set to be auctioned off in two bidding rounds in 2024 and 2025. Around ten Offshore Transmission Owner (OFTO) assets, comprising prebuilt transmission connections for offshore wind farms, and providing guaranteed returns for 25 years subject to availability targets being met, will be going under the hammer.
Customers to pay less for energy bills from summer25/05/2023 13:15:00
Energy regulator Ofgem has today (Thursday 25 May 2023) announced its quarterly update to the energy price cap for the period 1 July – 30 September 2023.
Good Energy Limited and OVO Energy Limited to pay £4 million for overcharging customers18/05/2023 13:20:00
Energy customers who have been overcharged are to receive a combined total of £2.7 million from two suppliers – Good Energy Ltd and OVO Energy Ltd.
Three energy suppliers pay £8 million for customer compensation failures17/05/2023 15:05:00
Three GB domestic energy suppliers have paid a total of £8 million for delaying or failing to make statutory compensation payments owed to energy customers, with this money going to directly benefit consumers.
Energy suppliers sign up to new Code of Practice on involuntary prepayment installations19/04/2023 11:20:00
Yesterday, all British domestic energy suppliers have signed up to an updated Code of Practice and tougher Ofgem oversight of prepayment meters (PPMs) that are enforced under warrant installations or remotely switched without consent (all involuntary installations).