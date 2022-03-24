Ofgem
Ofgem launches investigation into National Grid Electricity Transmission plc (NGET) in respect of its activities at an electrical substation in Cumbria
Ofgem is launching an investigation into whether National Grid Electricity Transmission plc (NGET) breached rules concerning its maintenance of the Harker electrical substation in Cumbria.
NGET owns the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, including the Harker substation.
The opening of this investigation does not imply that we have made any findings about possible non-compliance by NGET.
Notes to editors
- We are investigating NGET’s potential breach of Sections 9(2)(a) and 9(2)(b) of the Electricity Act 1989, which concern NGET’s duty to develop and maintain an efficient, co-ordinated, and economical system of electricity transmission and facilitate competition in the supply and generation of electricity.
- In addition, we are investigating a potential Standard Licence Condition (SLC) breach of the Transmission Licence: SLC B7 – the obligation to secure that the licensee has available to it such resources to ensure that it is at all times able to properly and efficiently carry on the transmission business and to comply in all respects with its obligations under the Electricity Transmission licence and the Electricity Act that apply to the transmission business.
