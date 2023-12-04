Ofgem
Ofgem opens investigation into Tomato Energy
Ofgem is launching an investigation of Tomato Energy over concerns relating to their provision of data under the Energy Price Guarantee.
Information provided by the supplier in recent months has been incomplete and delayed. We are therefore investigating whether the supplier is compliant Standard Licence Condition 5 (Provision of Information to Authority and data retention), and Standard Licence Condition 4A (Operational Capability).
When asked by Ofgem, energy companies must provide information on time that is complete and accurate.
The opening of an investigation does not imply that Ofgem has made any findings about non-compliance.
Investigation into Tomato Energy Limited (formerly Logicor Energy Limited) and its compliance with its obligations under SLCs 4A and 5 of the Electricity Licence
Original article link: https://www.ofgem.gov.uk/publications/ofgem-opens-investigation-tomato-energy
