Ofgem protects customers of Tomato Energy

Tomato Energy has today announced it is ceasing to trade.

Tomato Energy supplies around 15,000 domestic customers, and 8,000 non-domestic customers.

Under the Supplier of Last Resort (SoLR) safety net, customers’ energy supply will continue and funds that domestic customers have paid into their accounts, including existing credit balances, will be protected. Domestic customers will also be protected by the energy price cap when being switched to a new supplier.

Customers of Tomato Energy will be contacted by their new supplier, which will be allocated by Ofgem in the coming days.

Ofgem’s advice to affected customers in the meantime is to:

wait until a new supplier has been appointed and you have been contacted by them in the following weeks before looking to switch to another energy supplier

take a meter reading ready for when your new supplier contacts you

This will make the process of transferring customers over to the chosen supplier and honouring any funds that domestic customers have paid into their accounts, where they are in credit, as smooth as possible.

Since the energy crisis, Ofgem has strengthened the rules so that suppliers are more resilient to shocks and less likely to fail. Suppliers must have capital to cover their risks and ring-fence certain aspects of their finances such as customer credit balances.

As a result, the market is becoming much more resilient, however some companies will still fail occasionally. The SoLR safety net ensures affected customers face as little disruption as possible.

Rohan Churm, Director for Financial Resilience and Controls, said:

“I want to reassure Tomato Energy customers that they do not need to worry. They will not see any disruption to their energy supply, and any credit domestic customers have on their accounts remains protected under Ofgem’s rules.

“We are working quickly to appoint a new supplier for all existing customers, and they should not switch in the meantime. Once appointed, a new supplier will be in touch with further information.

“We have worked hard to improve the financial resilience of suppliers in recent years, implementing a series of rules to make sure they can weather unexpected shocks. But like any competitive market, some companies will still fail from time to time, and our priority is making sure consumers are protected if that happens and that any associated costs are minimised.”

Notes to editors

Tomato Energy customers should take meter readings today and wait until their new supplier contacts them. Once they have been contacted, customers can ask to be put on their new supplier’s cheapest deal or look for an alternative deal from another supplier. They will not be charged exit fees for switching away from their new supplier.

Ofgem's Supplier of Last Resort (SoLR) safety net will make sure customers energy supply will continue as normal, domestic customers’ credit balances of funds they have paid in are protected and that the process in moving over to the appointed supplier is as smooth and hassle free as possible.

In September 2023, Ofgem announced its decision to introduce common minimum capital requirements for domestic suppliers, and modify the licence so that Ofgem can direct suppliers to ringfence customer credit balances when in the consumer interest. These reforms are part of a package of measures to build the capitalisation of the sector, enhance resilience to external shocks and put the retail market on a solid foundation to deliver the innovation, high standards and consumer outcomes needed to achieve our principal objective: to protect the interests of existing and future consumers.

More details on Minimum Capital Requirement can be found in Ofgem’s decision document: Decision on introducing a minimum capital requirement and ringfencing customer credit balances by direction

Earlier this year Ofgem also introduced the Supplier of Last Resort (SoLR) Levy Offset rule , which will ensure the costs claimed by energy companies under the SoLR levy, for taking on customers from firms that go out of business, will be the liability of the failed supplier. The new rule will ensure that, where funds remain available, keeping costs low for customers will remain the top priority.

