Ofgem response to CMA ruling on RIIO-ED2 electricity distribution price control appeals

Ofgem’s Interim Director for Network Price Controls, Steve McMahon, responded to the Competition and Market Authority’s (CMA's) final determinations on the appeals against the RIIO-ED2 electricity distribution network price control:

“Northern Powergrid’s appeal against the RIIO-ED2 price control focused on two narrow but important technical points. We note today’s final determinations by the CMA which has found in favour of Ofgem on one ground and asked for reconsideration and redetermination on the other.

"We will now carefully consider the CMA’s conclusions in determining next steps to finalise the RIIO-ED2 price control. Our focus remains on securing the energy infrastructure needed for a net zero future but doing so in a way that will always protect the interests of energy consumers.”

Further Information