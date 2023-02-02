Ofgem
Ofgem statement on British Gas prepayment meter installations
An Ofgem spokesperson’s statement on British Gas prepayment meter installations
“These are extremely serious allegations from The Times. We are launching an urgent investigation into British Gas and we won’t hesitate to take firm enforcement action.
“It is unacceptable for any supplier to impose forced installations on vulnerable customers struggling to pay their bills before all other options have been exhausted and without carrying out thorough checks to ensure it is safe and practicable to do so.
“We have launched a major market-wide review investigating the rapid growth in prepayment meter installations and potential breaches of licences driving it.
“We are clear that suppliers must work hard to look after their customers at this time, especially those who are vulnerable. The energy crisis is no excuse for unacceptable behaviour towards any customer, particularly those in vulnerable circumstances.”
Original article link: https://www.ofgem.gov.uk/publications/ofgem-statement-british-gas-prepayment-meter-installations
