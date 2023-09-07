Ofgem welcomes announcement of preferred candidate to be new chair

Ofgem has welcomed the Government naming Mark McAllister as the preferred candidate to be the next Ofgem Chair.

Mr McAllister will chair Ofgem’s governing body, the Gas and Electricity Markets Authority (GEMA), subject to confirmation by Parliament.

He has been the Chair of The Office for Nuclear Regulation since April 2019 and has had a forty year career in the engineering and energy industries.

The Energy and Net Zero Select Committee will announce the date for a pre-appointment hearing. He is expected to take up post in November, if confirmed.

The current Chair, Professor Martin Cave, will finish his five year term this autumn.

BACKGROUND

Ofgem’s governing body is the Gas and Electricity Markets Authority and is referred to as GEMA, the Authority or the Ofgem Board. It comprises non-executive and executive members, and a non-executive chair. Members are appointed by the Secretary of State at Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

BIOGRAPHY