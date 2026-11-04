Ofgem yesterday responded to the skills and capability review.

In response to the Independent regulatory Skills and Capability Review of Ofgem, Tim Jarvis, Chief Executive Officer of Ofgem, yesterday said:

“Ofgem already has a hugely talented and dedicated team, with deep expertise across the energy sector, and we welcome the review’s recognition of that strength.

“But the energy system is changing rapidly and we need to evolve with it. The independent recommendations in the report highlight the importance of attracting and developing specialist expertise, especially in data, digital and engineering. Continuing to strengthen our capability in these areas will help us anticipate new challenges, make the most of new technology and ultimately deliver better outcomes for consumers.

“We will carefully consider the recommendations alongside work already under way across Ofgem to strengthen our capability and culture, and determine how best to take them forward.”