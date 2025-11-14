Ofqual announces rules for unique British Sign Language GCSE

New regulations following consultation mark a further step towards a qualification that could connect communities.

Ofqual yesterday set out the rules for the assessment of a groundbreaking new GCSE in British Sign Language (BSL).

The regulations have been set following a second consultation and detailed collaborative working with organisations and people across deaf and hearing communities.

Catherine Large, Executive Director of Policy at Ofqual, said:

The rules represent another significant milestone, a necessary and important step towards establishing this new and unique British Sign Language GCSE. It could help bring communities together by improving communication between deaf and hearing people. We are pleased the rules are now in place after detailed work alongside awarding organisations and BSL subject matter specialists, including those within the deaf community. We would like to thank everyone who has helped us to develop the regulations and those who responded to the consultation. The regulations ensure the qualification will be high quality and meet rigorous standards.

Ofqual has now completed its role at this stage as the qualifications regulator for England. From this point, it would be for any interested exam boards to develop their specific offers, which would then go through Ofqual’s accreditation process.

The rules confirmed yesterday are designed to ensure the arrangements are appropriate for a GCSE qualification for new learners of the language, and as accessible as possible for students who use BSL as their first or primary language.

The Department for Education sets the curriculum for the new GCSE in BSL while Ofqual ensures the assessments are valid, reliable and fair for all students.

The BSL GCSE will assess students’ ability to comprehend BSL, produce signs accurately, interact using BSL, and demonstrate understanding of the history of BSL. The qualification includes both exams and non-exam assessments.

Ofqual has decided to implement all the conditions, requirements and guidance outlined in its consultation in April. During the consultation period, Ofqual welcomed feedback from interested parties through sessions supported by key stakeholder groups in the deaf community and in response to the online survey. Responses demonstrated support for the proposals.

The new regulatory requirements cover the language and accessibility of the assessments; vocabulary and grammar; prohibiting access to dictionaries; the use of stimulus materials; the assessment objectives; and the expectations for non-exam assessments.

To read more about the consultation outcome and Ofqual’s decision on the regulations, Ofqual has published 2 documents. They include links to videos in British sign language with subtitles.

Consultation Analysis​: Rules for GCSE qualifications in British Sign Language​: Analysis of consultation responses.

Consultation decisions​: Rules for GCSE qualifications in British Sign Language​: Decisions on subject level conditions, requirements and guidance.

Ofqual has also published the finalised Subject Level Conditions and Requirements and Subject Level Guidance on its website.

