Ofqual Chief Regulator affirms rigorous grading standards

As students across England this morning opened just over 1.1 million results, Sir Ian Bauckham affirmed the importance of their achievements for their own prospects and national prosperity.

Sir Ian said: “Standards have been maintained for another year, with grades determined by students’ performance in exams using exam boards’ strict marking and grading processes.”

Slightly fewer A levels were taken this year, with 814,335 entries compared to last year’s 816,890, despite an increase in the number of 18-year-olds in 2025.

“This may be a sign that young people are making different choices about what types of qualification suit them, which then has an impact on A level outcomes,” added Sir Ian.

“A levels remain a valued and well-recognised qualification in the UK and globally.”

This year shows a further increase in the number of students completing T Level qualifications, up from 7,421 in 2024 to 11,909 this year. T Level courses provide high quality and rigorous occupation-specific training for level 3 students.

“Britain’s economic future depends on a skilled and knowledgeable workforce. All types of qualifications open doors of opportunity to students to contribute towards Britain’s economy,” added Sir Ian.

“Whether students are using their results to continue in education or move into the workplace, they can be confident that they have qualifications that will stand them in good stead for their future.”

