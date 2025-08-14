OFQUAL
|Printable version
Ofqual Chief Regulator affirms rigorous grading standards
Students receiving results today can have full confidence in the value of their grades, Ofqual's Chief Regulator has said.
As students across England this morning opened just over 1.1 million results, Sir Ian Bauckham affirmed the importance of their achievements for their own prospects and national prosperity.
Sir Ian said: “Standards have been maintained for another year, with grades determined by students’ performance in exams using exam boards’ strict marking and grading processes.”
Slightly fewer A levels were taken this year, with 814,335 entries compared to last year’s 816,890, despite an increase in the number of 18-year-olds in 2025.
“This may be a sign that young people are making different choices about what types of qualification suit them, which then has an impact on A level outcomes,” added Sir Ian.
“A levels remain a valued and well-recognised qualification in the UK and globally.”
This year shows a further increase in the number of students completing T Level qualifications, up from 7,421 in 2024 to 11,909 this year. T Level courses provide high quality and rigorous occupation-specific training for level 3 students.
“Britain’s economic future depends on a skilled and knowledgeable workforce. All types of qualifications open doors of opportunity to students to contribute towards Britain’s economy,” added Sir Ian.
“Whether students are using their results to continue in education or move into the workplace, they can be confident that they have qualifications that will stand them in good stead for their future.”
For more on today’s results, please see:
Ofqual blog: Level 3 results analysis 2025: Key trends and context for teachers
Infographics: Level 3 and A level results 2025
Statistical release: Qualification results in England: summer 2025
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ofqual-chief-regulator-affirms-rigorous-grading-standards
Latest News from
OFQUAL
Ofqual to fine WJEC after 1,500 GCSE students received wrong results31/07/2025 11:05:00
Awarding body faces £350,000 penalty for breaches that led to incorrect grades and reviews of marking failures that affected nearly 4,000 other exam papers.
Ofqual withdraws access arrangements statistics18/07/2025 12:25:00
Ofqual is withdrawing its official statistics on access arrangements for GCSE, AS and A levels from 2014 to 2024 after identifying issues with the data.
Ofqual launches public consultation on apprenticeship assessment regulation20/06/2025 15:15:15
Ofqual launches consultation on new regulatory framework for apprenticeship assessments, seeking views from employers, providers and apprentices.
Ofqual to guard qualification standards in the long term01/05/2025 10:10:00
Regulator launches strategy to maintain standards, quality and trust in qualifications in a ‘changing world’.
Ofqual launches next phase in British Sign Language GCSE development30/04/2025 15:05:00
New British Sign Language (BSL) consultation marks significant progress towards a fresh qualification that has the potential to connect communities.
Ofqual seeks views on improvements to supporting compliance for AOs20/02/2025 13:15:00
The regulator is to refine its approach to ensure awarding organisations continue to offer high quality qualifications.
Ofqual to fine Pearson £250k over exams rules breaches31/01/2025 13:15:00
Awarding body Pearson put the integrity of exam papers at risk and failed to monitor examiners’ conflicts of interest.
Ofqual convenes industry leaders for summit to tackle qualification fraud19/11/2024 13:15:00
A new Counter Fraud Action Plan from exam regulator Ofqual lays out ways for organisations to work together to tackle qualification fraud.