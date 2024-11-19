Ofqual convenes industry leaders for summit to tackle qualification fraud

A new Counter Fraud Action Plan from exam regulator Ofqual lays out ways for organisations to work together to tackle qualification fraud.

Exam regulator Ofqual yesterday brought together industry leaders to agree new measures to continue to fight fraud in qualifications.

Representatives at yesterday’s (18 November) summit in London include regulators such as the Security Industry Authority, industry licensing organisations including the Construction Skills Certification Scheme, and government agencies and ministries. The summit coincided with the launch of a new Counter Fraud Action Plan which outlines measures, developed with partners, to tackle training malpractice and fraud in key sectors such as construction and security.

It includes commitments to make it easier to report suspicious activity and concerns, and for awarding organisations to alert other awarding organisations who may be affected when fraud is reported.

Discussions at the summit focused on how the different organisations can build on existing work to better protect the integrity of qualifications and services for the public.

Leaders also discussed how they will work with enforcement agencies to tackle qualification fraud.

Sir Ian Bauckham CBE, Chief Regulator at Ofqual, yesterday said:

“Qualification fraud is a serious issue that affects public trust and safety, as well as being unfair on the vast majority of those students who genuinely achieve the qualification. “To address this complex problem, we need a comprehensive, multi-agency solution. Our action plan reflects the strong commitment made by key agencies to fight qualification fraud. We’ll work ever more closely to prevent, disrupt, and detect fraud in qualifications wherever they occur.”

Paul Fullwood, Director of Inspections and Enforcement at the Security Industry Authority, yesterday said:

“We’re committed to combatting malpractice and a concerted effort from all parties involved working together to share information and best practice is vital to tackle this issue. “This summit represents the collaboration we need to build on in taking forward our shared vision to root out qualification fraud.”

Related content

Collection