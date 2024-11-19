OFQUAL
|Printable version
Ofqual convenes industry leaders for summit to tackle qualification fraud
A new Counter Fraud Action Plan from exam regulator Ofqual lays out ways for organisations to work together to tackle qualification fraud.
Exam regulator Ofqual yesterday brought together industry leaders to agree new measures to continue to fight fraud in qualifications.
Representatives at yesterday’s (18 November) summit in London include regulators such as the Security Industry Authority, industry licensing organisations including the Construction Skills Certification Scheme, and government agencies and ministries. The summit coincided with the launch of a new Counter Fraud Action Plan which outlines measures, developed with partners, to tackle training malpractice and fraud in key sectors such as construction and security.
It includes commitments to make it easier to report suspicious activity and concerns, and for awarding organisations to alert other awarding organisations who may be affected when fraud is reported.
Discussions at the summit focused on how the different organisations can build on existing work to better protect the integrity of qualifications and services for the public.
Leaders also discussed how they will work with enforcement agencies to tackle qualification fraud.
Sir Ian Bauckham CBE, Chief Regulator at Ofqual, yesterday said:
“Qualification fraud is a serious issue that affects public trust and safety, as well as being unfair on the vast majority of those students who genuinely achieve the qualification.
“To address this complex problem, we need a comprehensive, multi-agency solution. Our action plan reflects the strong commitment made by key agencies to fight qualification fraud. We’ll work ever more closely to prevent, disrupt, and detect fraud in qualifications wherever they occur.”
Paul Fullwood, Director of Inspections and Enforcement at the Security Industry Authority, yesterday said:
“We’re committed to combatting malpractice and a concerted effort from all parties involved working together to share information and best practice is vital to tackle this issue.
“This summit represents the collaboration we need to build on in taking forward our shared vision to root out qualification fraud.”
Related content
Collection
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ofqual-convenes-industry-leaders-for-summit-to-tackle-qualification-fraud
Latest News from
OFQUAL
New principles will set out Ofqual’s expectations for awarding organisations07/11/2024 11:05:00
Regulator Ofqual is seeking views of awarding organisations, students and teachers in a consultation over a proposed update to its Conditions.
Ofqual poll highlights value of cyber security training in schools01/10/2024 13:20:00
Ofqual is reminding schools and colleges of the importance of cyber security after a poll highlighted the risks associated with poor cyber hygiene.
Guide to the 2024 Level 1, Level 1/2 and Level 2 qualification results for VTQs in England23/08/2024 13:15:00
Covering Technical Awards and Technical Certificates approved for reporting in Department for Education (DfE) performance tables.
Guide to GCSE results for England, summer 202422/08/2024 15:20:00
Grading has continued as normal in summer 2024, following the return to pre-pandemic standards last year. Overall GCSE results are similar to summer 2023.
Guide to the 2024 Level 3 qualification results for VTQs in England15/08/2024 13:15:00
Covering Applied General qualifications, T Levels, and other vocational and technical qualifications approved for reporting in the Department for Education performance tables.
Grading continues as normal this summer in England19/07/2024 10:25:00
Marking and grading are happening as normal this summer and this will continue in future years.
Ofqual intends to fine awarding organisation NCFE £300,00009/07/2024 14:05:00
Ofqual intends to fine awarding organisation NCFE £300,000 for failure to develop valid question papers for its Technical Qualifications in T Levels in healthcare, healthcare science, and science in summer 2022.
Students advised to play it safe this exam season08/05/2024 16:10:00
As the 2024 exam season starts, Ofqual is reminding everyone involved in exams and assessments of the risks of malpractice.