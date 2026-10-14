Ofqual fines ABRSM £150,000 over data retention failures

The Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music has been fined over serious shortcomings in its arrangements for retaining and managing assessment evidence.

The Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM) has been fined £150,000 after Ofqual identified serious shortcomings in its arrangements for retaining, managing and ensuring the availability of assessment evidence and associated records. ABRSM delivers regulated music qualifications through both face-to-face and digital assessments and has been recognised by Ofqual since 2010.

Ofqual’s Enforcement Panel found that ABRSM failed to retain assessment evidence across three separate incidents between 2024 and 2025. As a result, the information was not available when ABRSM needed it for reviews of marking, or in a malpractice investigation.

Details of the 3 incidents include:

In the first incident, 8,539 audio recordings of completed learner assessments were not retained as a result of a software error. Of those learners, 20 who requested a review of marking could not have their review conducted using all of the original assessment evidence. In the second incident, assessment recordings and completed marking records relating to 16 learners were deleted in error. This delayed the issue of results and meant that affected learners were unable to fully challenge their marks because the relevant assessment evidence was no longer available. In the third incident, ABRSM identified potential malpractice involving a single tutor overseas responsible for entering 710 learners for assessments. However, 231 assessment recordings were no longer available, limiting ABRSM’s ability to fully investigate the extent of the suspected malpractice.

Ofqual also found that about 72,000 certificates were issued with incorrect qualification titles. This created a risk of confusion for learners, employers and education providers. Although ABRSM later corrected the error, notified learners and offered replacement certificates, Ofqual found it did not initially take all reasonable steps to address the problem.

Amanda Swann, Executive Director for Delivery at Ofqual, said:

Awarding organisations have a responsibility to retain assessment evidence and ensure it is available when needed, to protect learners and maintain confidence in qualifications. Although ABRSM identified these issues and has taken action to improve its arrangements, weaknesses in its controls meant that important assessment evidence could not always be accessed when required. Given the seriousness of these failings, we have taken enforcement action.

As part of the settlement ABRSM has agreed to pay the £150,000, contribute £10,000 towards Ofqual’s investigation and enforcement costs, and commission an independent audit of its assessment record-retention arrangements.

Notes to Editors:

Ofqual has today published the Notice of Monetary Penalty issued to the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM)

For media enquiries, contact Ofqual’s press office at media@ofqual.gov.uk or call 0300 303 3014.