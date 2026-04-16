OFQUAL
|Printable version
Ofqual fines Cambridge OCR £270k for physics exam paper errors
AS and A Level physics exam materials containing errors were delivered to over 14,000 students which affected some grades.
Ofqual has fined Cambridge OCR £270,000 for serious errors relating to A and AS Level physics exam papers in summer 2025 – which also meant some students were issued with the wrong grades.
Between April and October 2025, 12 errors were identified in Cambridge OCR’s AS and A Level physics exam papers and mark schemes. The exam board failed to ensure the papers’ content was fit for purpose, in breach of its conditions.
Errors were contained in assessment materials delivered to over 14,000 students. They included errors in exam paper questions and in the marking scheme which guides examiners.
Some of the errors were identified before exams, and Cambridge OCR issued correction notices to schools to correct these mistakes.Others were identified after exams had taken place and Cambridge OCR took action prior to issuing results when necessary, including by awarding full marks to all candidates for the affected question.
However, 2 errors were identified after results day. Correction of these errors led to 37 students receiving a grade increase by 1 grade. In total, 33 of the incorrect grades were issued to AS Level students due to an exam paper error, and 4 resulted from a mark scheme error for A Level.
Cambridge OCR also failed to have in place clear arrangements for Special Consideration – by which schools could request adjustments to marks because of the errors. This led to 3 other incorrect higher results being issued. Cambridge OCR chose not to reduce those by one grade, to prevent an adverse effect on the students affected.
Amanda Swann, Ofqual’s Executive Director for Delivery, said:
Students deserve quality exam assessment materials. After years of hard study, these unacceptable failures caused anxiety for students during their exams. Some were issued incorrect grades.
We will always act to protect students’ interests and maintain public confidence in our qualifications system.
The root causes of the incidents related to inadequate systems of control, workplace competence and insufficient workplace capacity.
Ofqual’s enforcement panel took into account mitigating factors. They included that Cambridge OCR accepted the breaches, entered into settlement agreements, and had taken action to minimise the impact on students, standards and public confidence.
Cambridge OCR has also provided an action plan (an undertaking) to prevent the errors recurring. It includes strengthening technical checking across AS and A Level physics exams papers. Ofqual will take action should Cambridge OCR not follow through on its action plan.
For more details, see our Notice of Financial Penalty published today.
Background information
Ofqual’s Supporting compliance and taking regulatory action guidance sets out how it will use its powers to take regulatory action.
Previous cases and fines can be viewed in Regulatory actions and interventions by Ofqual - GOV.UK.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ofqual-fines-cambridge-ocr-270k-for-physics-exam-paper-errors
Latest News from
OFQUAL
Ofqual fines UWL £150,000 for rule breaches affecting thousands of music students04/02/2026 14:15:00
University of West London failed to properly oversee how a third party delivered graded music assessments and issued certificates.
Ofqual fines Pearson £2 million for rule breaches affecting thousands of students17/12/2025 10:15:00
Exam board issued more than £2 million in combined penalties for breaking Ofqual regulations in 3 cases.
Ofqual issues improved access arrangements data27/11/2025 16:10:00
Ofqual today published revised statistics on access arrangements for GCSEs, AS and A levels, alongside new research into the role of time pressure in assessment. It has also set out its expectations of exam boards in relation to access arrangements.
Construction sector ready to report fraud but needs clarity19/11/2025 13:15:00
Survey reveals 81% of construction workers recognise importance of reporting qualification fraud for site safety, but 78% unclear on how to report it
Ofqual announces rules for unique British Sign Language GCSE14/11/2025 09:20:00
New regulations following consultation mark a further step towards a qualification that could connect communities.
Ofqual updates compliance policy for more agile regulation30/10/2025 15:15:15
Ofqual has updated its 'Supporting Compliance and Taking Regulatory Action' policy to ensure high standards in qualifications.
Schools show improved cyber training rates but recovery times slow30/09/2025 15:25:00
Enhanced data backup urged to protect against ransomware threats.
GCSE results are 'passports to opportunity', says Chief Regulator21/08/2025 10:05:00
The Chief Regulator at Ofqual has said that students collecting their results today are well-prepared to seize the opportunities of tomorrow, whether in further education, apprenticeships, or employment.