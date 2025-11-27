Ofqual issues improved access arrangements data

Ofqual today published revised statistics on access arrangements for GCSEs, AS and A levels, alongside new research into the role of time pressure in assessment. It has also set out its expectations of exam boards in relation to access arrangements.

The regulator has asked exam boards to review the access arrangements system, improve the clarity and quality of information and data they provide about it, ensure their requirements take account of school and college workload, and enhance their monitoring. It will monitor the exam boards’ progress as part of its normal regulatory approach.

Access arrangements are measures agreed before an exam that help students with disabilities or temporary needs to demonstrate their knowledge, skills and understanding. The most common exam board-approved arrangement is 25% extra time. Other arrangements include braille papers, readers and scribes.

Today’s revised statistics for 2015/16 to 2024/25 follow Ofqual’s withdrawal of previous official statistics in July 2025, which had not given an accurate picture of the number of students with access arrangements within a specific year’s exam cohort.

The statistics are designated official statistics in development and are published with ranges due to the use of new methodology.

Ofqual’s revised statistics suggest that the actual proportion of exam students with an approval for 25% extra time is lower than previous data suggested, and broadly in line with the rate of special educational needs (SEN) in the student population (as reported by the Department for Education).

Sir Ian Bauckham CBE, Chief Regulator at Ofqual, said:

Today’s improved statistics will more accurately inform the legitimate interest the education sector and the public take in access arrangements. Access arrangements must meet the needs of students, allowing them to demonstrate fairly what they know, understand and can do. They must also be manageable for schools and colleges to implement.

Notes for editors

Exam boards administer access arrangements through the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ). Schools and colleges identify arrangements students require based on individual need and normal way of working.

Access arrangements include reasonable adjustments. Students with disabilities are entitled to reasonable adjustments under equalities legislation. In the context of exams, access arrangements aim to allow disabled students and those with access needs to demonstrate their knowledge, skills and understanding without changing what is being assessed or giving an unfair advantage.

The revised statistics are designated official statistics in development.

All research reports are available on our Research on time in assessment collection page.

More information is available in our blog on understanding and improving access arrangements.