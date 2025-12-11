Ofqual launches consultation to protect standards in on-screen exams

Ofqual is today launching a 12-week public consultation on its proposed approach to regulating on-screen exams in GCSEs, AS and A levels.

The proposals aim to support responsible innovation while protecting fairness, standards and the integrity of England’s qualifications system.

The consultation, titled Regulating on-screen assessments, builds on joint research by Ofqual and the Department for Education.

The research explores the opportunities, risks and practical challenges of introducing on-screen exams in high-stakes qualifications. This work has highlighted potential benefits for students, while also recognising the need for careful oversight.

Sir Ian Bauckham, Chief Regulator at Ofqual, said:

We must maintain the standards and fairness that define England’s qualifications system. Any introduction of on-screen exams must be carefully managed to protect all students’ interests, and these proposals set out a controlled approach with rigorous safeguards.

Steve Rollett, Deputy Chief Executive at the Confederation of School Trusts, said:

We welcome this thoughtful consultation on on-screen assessments. School trusts recognise the potential benefits technology can bring to assessment, but it’s vital that any changes are introduced carefully and with proper safeguards. The proposed approach shows the right balance between innovation and protecting standards. We encourage our members to engage with this consultation and share their practical insights on what would work best for schools and students.

Pepe Di’Iasio, General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said:

We’re really pleased that Ofqual is exploring the potential for on-screen assessment in the future. There are several potential benefits to utilising digital technology for exams. This would represent a significant change, with many practical issues, and a measured approach is the right way to proceed. This consultation is an important step forward, and we encourage all stakeholders to respond and share their professional expertise.

Bridget Phillipson, Education Secretary, said:

Technology is at the forefront of this government’s mission to spread opportunity and modernise our education system. We know interest in on-screen exams is growing, and aligning assessment with an increasingly digital world could bring valuable benefits including for children with SEND. But it’s also important any shift is phased, controlled and above all, fair. We will continue to work closely with Ofqual and the wider sector to make sure we protect the high standards and integrity of our exam system and retain the confidence of schools, families and employers.

Under the proposals, the 4 exam boards delivering GCSEs, AS and A levels in England would be allowed to introduce up to 2 new on-screen specifications each, subject to Ofqual accreditation. The most popular subjects — those with over 100,000 entries nationally — would not be permitted as on-screen exams at this stage.

Students would not be allowed to use their own personal devices for exams. On-screen and paper versions would be offered as completely separate qualifications with different questions to maintain standards and transparency.

The consultation will run until 5 March 2026, and responses will inform Ofqual’s final approach to regulating on-screen assessments.

Notes to Editors: