Ofqual launches local authority exam results data

Clearer data on qualifications and outcomes means stronger local understanding, says Ofqual’s Chief Regulator Sir Ian Bauckham.

Ofqual has updated its interactive map ahead of this year’s results days, giving students, policymakers and the public a more detailed regional picture of qualification outcomes across England.

It is the first time qualification results and uptake by subject at local authority level will be published on results days and comes as local leaders are handed greater control over decisions which shape their areas.

The Ofqual Analytics platform now (from Friday 7 August) lets users explore results broken down by local authority district, administrative county or unitary authority, and administrative region.

The update was made in response to user feedback requesting more detailed and geographically accurate data and reflects the growing importance of local and regional data as decision-making is devolved closer to communities. Previously, the map showed ceremonial counties with limited regional information.

The map shows the percentage of students achieving particular grades for each subject across different areas of England. It also shows subject uptake - how many students took each subject in a given area.

Thousands of people explore Ofqual’s Analytics webpages each results week. The platform covers GCSEs, A Levels, T Level Technical Qualifications and Performance Table Qualifications.

Sir Ian Bauckham, Chief Regulator at Ofqual, said:

Clear useful data on qualifications and outcomes by local authority and regions will enable local leaders and policymakers, as well as students and parents, to gain a stronger understanding of performance in their own area. As power and accountability shift to local areas, it’s more important than ever that those on the ground have the evidence they need to serve their communities well.

Jon Andrews, Head of Analysis at the Education Policy Institute, commented:

Results days remain one of the highlights of the education calendar. While they are primarily about the thousands of students who are receiving their results, they also consider how the system as a whole is performing. These new breakdowns will allow us to make a timely analysis of inequalities in outcomes across the country.

The 2026 results data will be available on the platform from 9:30am on results days (Thursday 13 August 2026 for A Level results, Thursday 20 August 2026 for GCSE results) and will take a few minutes to appear.

Notes to Editors:

Ofqual Analytics presents a selection of interactive visualisations allowing users to explore data Ofqual collects on the qualifications system in England. From today (7 August, 00:01am) users can explore the new format visualisation for GCSE and A Level from 2019 to 2025.

All visualisations on results days are based on Ofqual’s own data, which may show small differences from figures reported by the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ). This is because Ofqual receives data directly from awarding organisations slightly earlier than the JCQ, and at that point a small number of results may still be processing.

The DfE also publishes statistics on key stage 4 performance and A level and other 16 to 18 results later in the year, which include some breakdowns by region and local authority.

For media enquiries, please contact Ofqual’s press office at media@ofqual.gov.uk or call 0300 303 3014.