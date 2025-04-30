OFQUAL
Ofqual launches next phase in British Sign Language GCSE development
New British Sign Language (BSL) consultation marks significant progress towards a fresh qualification that has the potential to connect communities.
Ofqual has today launched a consultation on the rules that will govern the assessment of the new GCSE in British Sign Language (BSL), bringing the development of this unique qualification a step forward.
This second Ofqual consultation follows extensive collaborative work over the last 18 months to ensure the new qualification will be high quality. This has involved working with awarding organisations and BSL subject matter specialists, including those within the deaf community.
Amanda Swann, Executive Director for General Qualifications at Ofqual, said:
The GCSE in British Sign Language presents a great opportunity for more people to learn this important language. We recognise the positive impact this could have to improve communication between deaf and hearing communities, and we encourage everyone to share their views in response to our consultation.
This consultation addresses the specific rules exam boards will need to follow when developing the qualification. The Department for Education sets the curriculum for the new GCSE in BSL while Ofqual ensures the assessments are valid, reliable and fair for all students.
Following the consultation and review period, Ofqual expects to confirm its decision on the qualification rules in autumn 2025. From that point, interested exam boards will develop their specific offers, which must then go through Ofqual’s accreditation process.
“Creating a completely new qualification requires thorough development,” Ms Swann added. “While we understand the desire to see this qualification available quickly, our primary responsibility is to ensure it meets the high standards expected of all GCSEs so that grades will be trusted.”
School Standards Minister, Catherine McKinnell said:
It’s fantastic to see this incredibly important GCSE one step closer to being taught in classrooms.
British Sign Language is a rich and vibrant language, and this qualification will break down barriers between deaf and hearing communities while giving young people the opportunity to learn a new skill. Our priority is ensuring this qualification is the best it can be for students.
This GCSE, alongside wider work with our independent curriculum review will ensure all young people benefit from a broad and rich curriculum that gives them the tools to achieve and thrive.
Ofqual encourages all interested parties to contribute to the consultation, which can be accessed here.
Background notes:
- Ofqual is the independent qualifications regulator for England
- The Department for Education is responsible for setting the curriculum for the new GCSE in BSL
- Ofqual is responsible for making sure that assessments are valid, reliable and fair for students
- The consultation builds on DfE’s December 2023 curriculum announcement and Ofqual’s first consultation which looked at high-level principles for how the qualification will be assessed
- For media enquiries please contact the Ofqual press office on 0300 303 3014 or email media@ofqual.gov.uk
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ofqual-launches-next-phase-in-british-sign-language-gcse-development
