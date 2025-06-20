OFQUAL
Ofqual launches public consultation on apprenticeship assessment regulation
Ofqual launches consultation on new regulatory framework for apprenticeship assessments, seeking views from employers, providers and apprentices.
Ofqual is today launching a public consultation seeking views on its proposed approach to regulating apprenticeship assessments, including those for foundation apprenticeship assessments.
The consultation, titled “Regulatory framework for apprenticeship assessment”, invites awarding organisations, colleges and training providers, employers and apprentices to comment on the future regulatory framework.
The framework has been developed to reflect the new apprenticeship assessment principles published by the Department for Education earlier this year. It has been designed to accommodate the new apprenticeship assessment plans being put in place by Skills England.
The proposed framework would allow awarding organisations more flexibility in assessment design and delivery to enable them to be more responsive to the needs of employers. This includes greater responsibility for decisions about how assessments are structured, delivered and marked.
Ofqual will regulate both the assessments and the awarding organisations that develop and deliver them.
Catherine Large, Executive Director for Vocational and Technical Qualifications at Ofqual, said:
We want to hear from everyone with an interest in apprenticeships to ensure our regulatory approach is effective, proportionate and supports the development of valid and reliable assessment.
Ofqual understands the significance of potential changes to the current end point assessment model, and the important role that employers and providers play in the system. We are working to ensure quality is upheld throughout this transition.
The consultation opens on Friday 20 June and will run until Wednesday 27 August.
Interested parties can contribute by completing the online consultation form available on GOV.UK or by emailing their responses directly to consultations@ofqual.gov.uk.
Following the consultation, Ofqual will publish a summary of responses and outline next steps for implementing the regulatory framework.
Background information:
- Ofqual is the independent qualifications regulator for England.
- The Department for Education is responsible for the introduction and overall implementation of the reform to apprenticeships, including the assessment principles.
- Skills England is responsible for the streamlining of assessment plans and ensuring that the views of employers are represented.
- The consultation document is available here at GOV.UK.
- Subject to the outcome of this consultation, Ofqual will consult later in 2025 on the detail of the rules and guidance that will put our proposals into effect.
- For further information, please contact the Ofqual press office on 0300 303 3344 or press.office@ofqual.gov.uk
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ofqual-launches-public-consultation-on-apprenticeship-assessment-regulation
