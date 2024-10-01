OFQUAL
|Printable version
Ofqual poll highlights value of cyber security training in schools
Ofqual is reminding schools and colleges of the importance of cyber security after a poll highlighted the risks associated with poor cyber hygiene.
The prompt comes as a Teacher Tapp survey found 1 in 3 secondary teachers did not have cyber security training, in the last academic year.
Ofqual’s Executive Director of General Qualifications Amanda Swann yesterday said:
Losing coursework that is the result of many hours of hard work is every student’s nightmare. Even more distressing is losing a whole class or year group’s coursework because of weak cyber security on a school or college IT system.
Many schools and colleges take cyber security seriously, but this poll highlights that there is more to be done. I would encourage schools and colleges to visit the National Cyber Security Centre’s school resource guide to learn how to defend against cyber attacks.
The poll, which surveyed teachers across England, also found that:
- 34% of schools and colleges in England experienced a cyber incident during the last academic year
- most commonly, 23% of schools and colleges in England experienced a cyber security incident due to a phishing attack
- the north-west was hit hardest, with 40% of schools which responded having had a cyber incident, compared with 28% in the east of England
- 20% could not recover immediately, with 4% taking more than half a term to recover
- 9% of headteachers said the attack was critically damaging
- 1 in 3 teachers have not had cyber security training this year — of the two-thirds who have had training, 66% said it was useful.
Teachers who had experienced a cyber incident were asked how it affected them, their colleagues and students.
One teacher yesterday said:
[It happened] last summer before results days. From then on, all teaching staff were unable to access anything, so could not prepare for the year.
When back in school, we could not use the desktops and there were not enough laptops.
This went on for weeks and was utter chaos.
Another teacher yesterday said:
[It] caused a dip in belief about the security of our systems and led to difficult conversations with parents.
For practical tips designed for schools on how to defend against cyber attacks, visit the National Cyber Security Centre school resources page.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ofqual-poll-highlights-value-of-cyber-security-training-in-schools
Latest News from
OFQUAL
Guide to the 2024 Level 1, Level 1/2 and Level 2 qualification results for VTQs in England23/08/2024 13:15:00
Covering Technical Awards and Technical Certificates approved for reporting in Department for Education (DfE) performance tables.
Guide to GCSE results for England, summer 202422/08/2024 15:20:00
Grading has continued as normal in summer 2024, following the return to pre-pandemic standards last year. Overall GCSE results are similar to summer 2023.
Guide to the 2024 Level 3 qualification results for VTQs in England15/08/2024 13:15:00
Covering Applied General qualifications, T Levels, and other vocational and technical qualifications approved for reporting in the Department for Education performance tables.
Grading continues as normal this summer in England19/07/2024 10:25:00
Marking and grading are happening as normal this summer and this will continue in future years.
Ofqual intends to fine awarding organisation NCFE £300,00009/07/2024 14:05:00
Ofqual intends to fine awarding organisation NCFE £300,000 for failure to develop valid question papers for its Technical Qualifications in T Levels in healthcare, healthcare science, and science in summer 2022.
Students advised to play it safe this exam season08/05/2024 16:10:00
As the 2024 exam season starts, Ofqual is reminding everyone involved in exams and assessments of the risks of malpractice.
Ofqual intends to fine City & Guilds £200,00022/03/2024 15:15:15
Ofqual intends to fine awarding organisation City & Guilds £200,000 for failing to resolve problems with its governance and incident management systems.
Ofqual announces steps to secure parity for students taking vocational qualifications12/10/2023 15:15:15
Building on the success of the 2023 action plan, Ofqual confirms measures that will embed the timely delivery of vocational results.