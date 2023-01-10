OFQUAL
|Printable version
Ofqual seeks views on rules for level 2 and below qualifications
Consultation begins on regulation of level 2 and below qualifications leading to employment.
Ofqual has published a consultation on proposals for the future regulation of level 2 and below qualifications designed to lead to employment.
In 2019, the Department for Education (DfE) set out its ambition for a streamlined post-16 qualification system where all qualifications are high quality, have a distinct purpose and lead to good outcomes for students. The first qualifications considered were those at level 3.
In October 2022, DfE published its response to its consultation on the ‘Review of post-16 qualifications at level 2 and below in England’.
Ofqual’s 10-week consultation published today, on regulating level 1 and 2 qualifications designed to lead to employment, focuses on the first groups of qualifications that will be approved for delivery in the new landscape. They are:
-
level 2 qualifications designed to lead to skilled employment
-
level 1 qualifications that are prerequisites to employment
Ofqual’s proposed approach to regulating these qualifications has been designed to work in conjunction with the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE) approvals processes and will build on the arrangements put in place for reformed level 3 technical occupation qualifications.
The consultation aims to provide clarity for awarding organisations on how these qualifications will be regulated and the rules they must meet.
For level 2 qualifications designed to lead to skilled employment, Ofqual will introduce some additional measures to support their effective regulation in students’ interests, in addition to the requirements set out in the existing General Conditions of Recognition (GCR).
For level 1 qualifications that are prerequisites to employment, Ofqual will continue to use the GCR as the basis for regulation, without additional requirements at this time, but this would not preclude Ofqual from doing so in the future, should this be necessary to safeguard students’ interests.
Full details are set out in the consultation document linked above.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ofqual-seeks-views-on-rules-for-level-2-and-below-qualifications
Latest News from
OFQUAL
Ofqual to introduce vocational qualifications results deadline15/12/2022 14:05:00
Reports on 2022 assessments reflect on unique year and present actions to secure timely vocational and technical qualification results for students in 2023.
English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) qualifications21/11/2022 13:15:00
Understanding ESOL Skills for Life (SfL) qualifications: assessment properties, comparability, core curriculum and CEFR alignment.
Research report examines views of assessments during pandemic27/10/2022 16:10:00
Publication today reports students’ experiences and perceptions after exams cancellation in 2021.
Grading exams and assessments in summer 2023 and autumn 202230/09/2022 12:15:00
Getting back to normal, with protection for students (29 September 2022).
Exams head back to normality in 202330/09/2022 10:12:10
Government and Ofqual confirm exam arrangements for students in 2023.
Manpower Services Ltd surrenders Ofqual recognition07/09/2022 15:05:00
Manpower Services Ltd is no longer an Ofqual-recognised awarding organisation.
Guide to the 2022 Level 1, Level 1/2 and Level 2 qualification results for VTQs in England26/08/2022 13:15:00
Covering Technical Awards and Technical Certificates approved for reporting in Department for Education (DfE) performance tables.
Guide to GCSE results for England, summer 202225/08/2022 10:15:00
First summer exams since 2019 – this year’s grades explained.