Ofqual seeks views on rules for level 2 and below qualifications

Consultation begins on regulation of level 2 and below qualifications leading to employment.

Ofqual has published a consultation on proposals for the future regulation of level 2 and below qualifications designed to lead to employment.

In 2019, the Department for Education (DfE) set out its ambition for a streamlined post-16 qualification system where all qualifications are high quality, have a distinct purpose and lead to good outcomes for students. The first qualifications considered were those at level 3.

In October 2022, DfE published its response to its consultation on the ‘Review of post-16 qualifications at level 2 and below in England’.

Ofqual’s 10-week consultation published today, ​on regulating level 1 and 2 qualifications designed to lead to employment, focuses on the first groups of qualifications that will be approved for delivery in the new landscape. They are:

level 2 qualifications designed to lead to skilled employment

level 1 qualifications that are prerequisites to employment

Ofqual’s proposed approach to regulating these qualifications has been designed to work in conjunction with the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE) approvals processes and will build on the arrangements put in place for reformed level 3 technical occupation qualifications.

The consultation aims to provide clarity for awarding organisations on how these qualifications will be regulated and the rules they must meet.

For level 2 qualifications designed to lead to skilled employment, Ofqual will introduce some additional measures to support their effective regulation in students’ interests, in addition to the requirements set out in the existing General Conditions of Recognition (GCR).

For level 1 qualifications that are prerequisites to employment, Ofqual will continue to use the GCR as the basis for regulation, without additional requirements at this time, but this would not preclude Ofqual from doing so in the future, should this be necessary to safeguard students’ interests.

Full details are set out in the consultation document linked above.