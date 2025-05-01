OFQUAL
Ofqual to guard qualification standards in the long term
Regulator launches strategy to maintain standards, quality and trust in qualifications in a ‘changing world’.
The regulator of qualifications in England has pledged to ensure qualifications can be trusted for years to come by students, employers, and wider society.
The Ofqual Strategy 2025 to 2028, published today, sets out the organisation’s approach as a guardian of the qualifications system, driving economic growth and protecting the value of qualifications that students take.
The regulator has described this approach as “stewardship”, an approach to regulation that is gaining interest around the world and takes a long-term, proactive view.
It comes at a time of change for education in England, with the independent Curriculum and Assessment Review, reform of vocational and technical qualifications and reform of apprenticeship assessments.
Chief Regulator Sir Ian Bauckham CBE said:
Ofqual’s focus will be on ensuring that qualifications are high-quality and fair for students, unlocking future opportunities for them while supporting a productive and growing economy.
Our stewardship approach will enable us to respond flexibly and with agility to a changing world while maintaining the stability that underpins England’s world-leading qualifications system.
During the next 3 years, Ofqual also aims to improve the quality and efficiency of its regulation by ensuring its rules and procedures are fit for purpose and necessary.
The strategy has 5 aims:
-
steward – secure the safe, fair, and resilient delivery of qualifications and assessments
-
innovate – oversee the improvement and reform of qualifications
-
strengthen – strengthen the performance, capacity, and resilience of the qualifications market
-
engage – build confidence in qualifications
-
develop – develop the skills, processes and systems needed for effective and efficient regulation
Background information
-
Ofqual is the regulator of qualifications, examinations, and assessments in England
-
The Ofqual strategy 2025 to 2028 can be read in full here
-
For media enquiries please contact the Ofqual press office on 0300 303 3014 or email media@ofqual.gov.uk
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ofqual-to-guard-qualification-standards-in-the-long-term
