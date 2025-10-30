Ofqual updates compliance policy for more agile regulation

Ofqual has updated its 'Supporting Compliance and Taking Regulatory Action' policy to ensure high standards in qualifications.

The policy, titled ‘Supporting Compliance and Taking Regulatory Action’, introduces the new Chief Regulator’s Rebuke and supports agile regulation.

Sir Ian Bauckham CBE, Chief Regulator at Ofqual, said:

”This updated policy reflects our agile approach to regulation. We want to ensure awarding organisations resolve issues early wherever possible. However, when awarding organisations do not meet our high standards, we will use our enforcement powers in the interests of students and all who rely on qualifications.”

The policy includes a new tool called the Chief Regulator’s Rebuke. This new tool can be used when an awarding organisation is found to have breached rules, but not in a way that is serious enough to warrant a financial penalty.

Awarding organisations can appeal to Ofqual’s Enforcement Panel if they disagree with a decision that they have not met requirements, or if they receive a Chief Regulator’s Rebuke.

A rebuke will only be published after the appeal period has ended.

The updated policy also shows Ofqual’s commitment to early engagement, proportionate action, and transparency.

The policy does not introduce new requirements for awarding organisations.

