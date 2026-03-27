Ofsted closes expert groups, thanking members for their ‘instrumental’ help

Ofsted yesterday confirmed the formal closure of the expert reference groups set up to support the development of the renewed education inspection framework.

The 7 external groups were established in 2024 to bring together expert voices from across the sector to help shape and strengthen Ofsted’s policy development.

As inspections under the framework began last November, most of the reference groups have already reached their natural conclusion. The one exception is the group advising on the wellbeing of leaders and staff, which will remain operational in line with Ofsted’s continuing, long-term commitment to monitor the impact of inspection on education professionals.

Sir Martyn Oliver has written to each of the group members to thank them for their contribution. He yesterday said:

Your willingness to share your expertise, offer challenge, and provide thoughtful recommendations has been instrumental. Thanks to the insight and guidance you and your fellow members have provided, we have now developed and rolled out the renewed inspection framework. The contributions you made have directly informed the way we work now. For that, we are sincerely grateful.

While the expert groups will no longer meet, Ofsted’s commitment to listening to and working with sector representatives will continue in the months and years ahead.

Notes to Editors

The 6 external reference groups closing are:

Curriculum, teaching and assessment

Behaviour and attendance

Inclusion

Early years regulation and social care

Insights and evidence (education)

Insights and evidence (social care)

The groups’ responsibilities were to:

discuss and challenge Ofsted’s data, research and evaluation plans

act as expert advisors on their specialism, sharing important updates and developments

advise on proposed developments around Ofsted’s areas of research interest, policy or practice

support and assist with translating insights into recommendations and improvements for policy and practice

advise on maximising impact and dissemination of our research and evaluation outputs

inform Ofsted’s strategic priorities

offer feedback and challenge on Ofsted’s policy work to make sure inspections raise standards in education

advise on aspects of training relating to leader and staff wellbeing

review Ofsted’s proposed developments in response to national policy on childcare or social care

provide insights on the care standards and childcare standards to inform national policy and Ofsted’s advice on necessary changes

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