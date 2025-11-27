Office for Standards in Education (Ofsted)
|Printable version
Ofsted confirms removal of headline judgement for inspections of local authorities’ children’s services
Ofsted has today announced plans to reform inspections of local authorities’ children’s services across 2026 and 2027.
- Ofsted confirms plans to change inspections of local authorities’ children’s services (ILACS) in 2026 and 2027, including removal of overall effectiveness judgement from April 2026.
- Updates to ILACS framework planned to align inspections with broader reforms of children’s social care.
- Ofsted to consult on significant changes to inspections in 2026, with a renewed children and families services framework planned for 2027.
From April 2026, the inspectorate will remove the overall effectiveness judgement in ILACS. The move follows the response to the Big Listen consultation and Ofsted’s commitment to making inspections fairer, including by removing overall effectiveness grades across all remits it inspects and regulates.
Ofsted has also announced revisions to the ILACS framework from April 2026, to align inspections with the broader reforms happening across children’s social care. These changes will ensure inspections reflect the changing expectations on children’s services, which include a greater focus on supporting children and their families to stay together, get the help they need, be safe and have stable and loving homes.
Ofsted will also provide further training for ILACS inspectors to support their understanding of sector reforms and how they impact on their work. The creation of an advisory reference group – bringing together National Advisors, nominated sector experts and representatives from pathfinder local authorities – will help deliver inspector training and provide valuable insight during this period of inspection improvement.
Consultation
Ofsted has also announced more significant plans to reform how it evaluates and reports on local children’s services. In 2026, Ofsted will consult with children, professionals and local leaders on proposals to develop a renewed children and families services framework to be introduced in 2027.
His Majesty’s Chief Inspector, Sir Martyn Oliver said:
During the Big Listen, social care professionals were consistently positive about our inspections but told us that single-word overall effectiveness judgements over-simplified the complexities of their work. I committed to reforming children’s social care inspections to raise standards and to do right by children and the professionals that support them. The removal of the headline judgement in ILACS is a significant first step in fulfilling this commitment.
We know that most children are best served by remaining safely within a loving, supportive family. The move to Family Help, including early help and prevention, is a key focus of the wider reforms happening across children’s social care. It is important that our inspections reflect this and I look forward to speaking more about the updates we will be making to our framework in 2026.
Looking further ahead, we will build on our strong, existing foundations, to bring the best of ILACS into a renewed framework to be introduced in 2027. I look forward to hearing from children, professionals and local leaders as we develop our plans next year.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ofsted-confirms-removal-of-headline-judgement-for-inspections-of-local-authorities-childrens-services
Latest News from
Office for Standards in Education (Ofsted)
Ofsted to pause national professional qualification (NPQ) inspections26/11/2025 12:25:00
The Secretary of State for Education has requested that we pause our routine inspections of national professional qualifications for the remainder of the academic year 2025/26.
Martyn Oliver's speech at the Schools and Academies Show21/11/2025 15:15:15
Sir Martyn Oliver, Ofsted's Chief Inspector, yesterday spoke at the Schools and Academies Show in Birmingham.
Martyn Oliver's speech at the Young Carers Futures Conference24/10/2025 13:15:00
Sir Martyn Oliver, Ofsted's Chief Inspector, spoke at the 2025 Young Carers Futures Conference in London.
Sir Martyn Oliver thanks education leaders for their commitment to children and young people07/10/2025 13:15:00
In an open letter, Chief Inspector Sir Martyn Oliver thanks education leaders across England (06 October 2025).
Armed Forces training of high standard, but too many trainees wasting time in holdover03/10/2025 13:25:00
Ofsted yesterday published its 17th annual report on the effectiveness of care, welfare and training arrangements for recruits, trainees and officer cadets in the Armed Forces.
Joint targeted area inspections to focus on child sexual abuse in the family environment10/09/2025 13:15:00
Starting in the autumn of 2025, inspections will consider local areas’ multi-agency responses to child sexual abuse in the family environment.
Ofsted confirms changes to education inspection and unveils new-look report cards10/09/2025 09:25:00
Ofsted yesterday set out a renewed approach to education inspection that will give parents better and more detailed information, is fairer on professionals, and – crucially – will help raise standards for all children.
Urgent notification issued for Oakhill STC after inspectors find profound and systemic failures01/08/2025 14:20:00
In response to the serious risk of harm to children, Ofsted, CQC and HMI Prisons have issued an urgent notification about Oakhill STC to the Secretary of State for Justice, Rt Hon Shabana Mahmood MP.