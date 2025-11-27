Ofsted confirms removal of headline judgement for inspections of local authorities’ children’s services

Ofsted has today announced plans to reform inspections of local authorities’ children’s services across 2026 and 2027.

Ofsted confirms plans to change inspections of local authorities’ children’s services (ILACS) in 2026 and 2027, including removal of overall effectiveness judgement from April 2026.

Updates to ILACS framework planned to align inspections with broader reforms of children’s social care.

Ofsted to consult on significant changes to inspections in 2026, with a renewed children and families services framework planned for 2027.

From April 2026, the inspectorate will remove the overall effectiveness judgement in ILACS. The move follows the response to the Big Listen consultation and Ofsted’s commitment to making inspections fairer, including by removing overall effectiveness grades across all remits it inspects and regulates.

Ofsted has also announced revisions to the ILACS framework from April 2026, to align inspections with the broader reforms happening across children’s social care. These changes will ensure inspections reflect the changing expectations on children’s services, which include a greater focus on supporting children and their families to stay together, get the help they need, be safe and have stable and loving homes.

Ofsted will also provide further training for ILACS inspectors to support their understanding of sector reforms and how they impact on their work. The creation of an advisory reference group – bringing together National Advisors, nominated sector experts and representatives from pathfinder local authorities – will help deliver inspector training and provide valuable insight during this period of inspection improvement.

Consultation

Ofsted has also announced more significant plans to reform how it evaluates and reports on local children’s services. In 2026, Ofsted will consult with children, professionals and local leaders on proposals to develop a renewed children and families services framework to be introduced in 2027.

