Ofsted displays school sub-judgements on reports website

From 10th May, Ofsted will display each of the sub-judgements awarded to an individual school – alongside its overall effectiveness grade – at the top of its inspection report web page.

Ofsted inspection report website now showing all sub-judgements for schools, along with overall effectiveness grade.

Parents able to see at-a-glance what schools have achieved in graded inspections since September 2019.

This change means parents are now able to see, at-a-glance, a more rounded picture of a school, including the quality of education on offer, the strength of leadership, its approach to behaviour and pupils’ attitudes to learning, and how it will support their child’s personal development.

Ofsted will now publish sub-judgements for all past and future graded school inspections carried out under the Education Inspection Framework, which launched in September 2019.

The 4 sub-judgements are:

Quality of education

Behaviour and attitudes

Personal development

Leadership and management

The inspection report website will also display the sub-judgement for any early years or sixth form provision at a school.

Ofsted Chief Inspector, Sir Martyn Oliver, said:

Parents are now able to see all a school’s sub-judgments without having to open its full report. This will help them see a more rounded, contextual picture of how well a school is doing and how it might work for their child. I hope this change shows that we have listened to parents and teachers, and that, while Our Big Listen continues until the end of the month, we are acting where we can now. This change is a small but important step in helping parents get more from Ofsted’s inspection reports.

