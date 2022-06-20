Ofsted launches consultation on care leavers inspection judgement

The consultation asks for views on a proposed new judgement on the experiences and progress of care leavers.

Today we have launched a consultation on proposals for a new judgement on the experiences and progress of care leavers to be included in our local authority children’s services (ILACS) inspection framework.

Read the consultation and have your say: Introducing a separate judgement about care leavers within the inspection of local authority children’s services (ILACS).

The consultation runs from 20 June until 29 July 2022. Responses will inform our updated arrangements, which we aim to introduce from January 2023.

We propose to:

introduce a separate new judgement within ILACS: “The experience and progress of care leavers”

review and update the existing evaluation criteria to ensure they are relevant and reflect what good looks like for care leavers

introduce the new judgement once all local authorities have had at least one ILACS inspection outcome

The aim of the proposals is for us to provide a clearer statement about the experiences of care leavers when we evaluate the effectiveness of local authority children’s services, and to focus on the things that make the most difference to their lives.

Please respond using our electronic survey.

Yvette Stanley, Ofsted’s National Director for Social Care, said: