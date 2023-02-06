Office for Standards in Education (Ofsted)
Ofsted launches point-in-time surveys
Ofsted has sent surveys to social care providers to find out about the experiences of the children, parents, staff and professionals involved.
Ofsted has today (Monday 6 February) issued its annual point-in-time online surveys for the following social care providers:
- residential special schools
- further education colleges with residential provision
- children’s homes (includes secure children’s homes)
- fostering agencies (includes independent fostering agencies and local authority fostering agencies)
- adoption agencies (includes voluntary adoption agencies and local authority adoption agencies)
- adoption support agencies
- residential family centres
- boarding schools
We highly value the responses we receive. They help to both inform future inspections and build a national picture of people’s experiences with their respective providers.
All surveys will close on 26 March 2023.
Social care providers
Ofsted has sent online survey links to all relevant registered managers and responsible individuals or nominated persons. Please look at our guidance for providers for more information.
How to complete the survey
Ask your school, college, agency or centre for a link to the survey. Alternatively, if you want to give your views, you can call Ofsted on 0300 123 1231 or email enquiries@ofsted.gov.uk.
