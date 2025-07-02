Office for Standards in Education (Ofsted)
Ofsted publishes research on vulnerability commissioned from the National Children’s Bureau
The report looks at how Ofsted might consider vulnerability in the context of its inspection and regulation work.
Ofsted has today published a research report it commissioned from Research in Practice at the National Children’s Bureau (NCB). Research in Practice undertook an evidence review to explore key messages from policy and research before holding 2 phases of stakeholder focus groups. Over 400 participants took part, including professionals from all the sectors Ofsted inspects, young people, parents and carers, and Ofsted staff.
Read the full report: From trait to state: how Ofsted might consider conceptualising vulnerability for inspection and regulation.
Sir Martyn Oliver, Ofsted’s Chief Inspector, said:
I am grateful to Research in Practice at the National Children’s Bureau for carrying out this research for us. It provides useful insight as we continue to develop our work related to vulnerability in children and learners.
I am committed to putting disadvantaged and vulnerable children at the heart of everything we do.
Dez Holmes, Director of Research in Practice, said:
We are hugely grateful to over 500 colleagues across the country for contributing to this fascinating project. The rich expertise of early years, education, further education and social care professionals has been invaluable in helping us at Research in Practice to think through what vulnerability means for children, young people and families.
We appreciate the opportunity Ofsted provided. It is rewarding to do work that is explicitly conceptual, whilst potentially being able to influence practice and policy.
The work colleagues do across the education and social care sector is as vital as it is complex. Vulnerabilities are varied and affect everyone in different ways. We are delighted to have been able to support critical thinking and reflection.
