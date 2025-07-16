Ofsted sets out measures to ensure steady and assured start to inspections under the renewed framework

Ofsted yesterday announced several measures to reassure education providers about the November roll-out of inspections under the renewed inspection framework.

Enhanced quality assurance process will see fewer inspections to begin with, led only by the most experienced inspectors.

No inspections in the week before Christmas to allow for further training.

Further measures to reassure providers about the November roll-out.

To support a steady and assured start, Ofsted’s National Director for Education and Principal Inspector, Lee Owston HMI, will quality assure the work of the most senior inspectors following their participation in pilot visits to volunteer settings in early autumn. Every inspector will also complete a comprehensive training programme, with the same quality assurance checks, before being deployed on a live inspection.

This rolling quality assurance process will mean there are fewer inspections than usual in November and December. To begin with, all inspections will be led by the most senior and experienced inspectors, assisted by Ofsted’s permanent, in-house teams. Part-time, external Ofsted Inspectors will be phased in following training.

During autumn, a random sample of providers will be invited to take part in ‘exit interviews’ with His Majesty’s Chief Inspector, the National Director, and senior Ofsted officials to hear about their inspection experience and reflect on the implementation of the reforms. This is in addition to the post-inspection survey that all education providers will still be invited to complete.

Continuing Ofsted’s commitment to transparency and listening to feedback, His Majesty’s Chief Inspector will also invite sector representatives to a series of roundtable meetings to share their thoughts on the renewed framework.

There will be no education inspections in the final week before the Christmas break, to allow for further inspection training.

Ofsted has also taken on board suggestions raised last week by the Confederation of School Trusts (CST) and has announced a series of wraparound measures to support a smooth start to the framework, including:

All requests for an inspection deferral will be reviewed by Ofsted’s Deputy Chief Inspector, to make sure each case is treated with utmost sensitivity and consideration.

Ofsted will work with the CST and others to ensure all inspection guidance and material for providers is as user-friendly as it can be.

For openness and transparency, the Ofsted Academy will continue to publish inspector training materials on its free-to-access external platform.

The telephone helpline, for leaders to raise queries and concerns with a senior Ofsted leader in their region, will be open before, during and after an inspection.

During the first few months of inspections, Ofsted will continually update an FAQ document online and produce blogs sharing reflections and countering any emerging myths.

In addition to the webinars announced last week, in November and December Ofsted will hold meetings with representatives from each education remit, seeking their feedback on early inspections. Ofsted is also exploring webinar options for bodies responsible for governance and oversight, such as school governors, multi-academy trusts, local authorities and nursery chains.

Schools and other education providers have always had the right to request an inspection at any time, and some have already volunteered for an early inspection under the new framework. While Ofsted cannot guarantee an early inspection, all such requests will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

His Majesty’s Chief Inspector, Sir Martyn Oliver, yesterday said:

We’re confident that our reforms will deliver an improved system of education inspection, with real benefits for children and their parents. But we’re also serious about giving providers the support they need to engage confidently and fairly with the changes, and ensuring a steady and assured start to inspections under the renewed framework. I want to reassure everyone that we’re taking every possible measure to provide a consistent and high-quality inspection experience for all, right from the off.

Press office

8.30am to 6pm Monday to Friday 0300 013 0415